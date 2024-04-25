Minneapolis City Council passes tobacco ordinance that sets $15 minimum price for cigarettes

MINNEAPOLIS — Smoking in Minneapolis is set to get more expensive thanks to a new ordinance passed by the City Council.

The ordinance passed Thursday increases the minimum price for a pack of cigarettes and other commercial tobacco products to $15. According to the council, that's among the highest minimum costs in the country. The policy also bans price discounts and coupons for tobacco products, stops a sample loophole that allows indoor smoking and increases penalties for shops that violate city code.

Council member LaTrisha Vetaw, who wrote the ordinance, said it will "protect youth and communities [of] color from tobacco industry targeting."

"Due to the addictive nature of commercial tobacco products, it's far more effective to lower tobacco deaths if we prevent people from ever starting to use them. We are optimistic the new amendments are another step in saving lives and building healthier communities in our city," Minnesota Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Heidi Ritchie said.

According to the council, for every 10% increases in the cost of cigarettes, adult smoking goes down by 3-5%, and youth smoking by 6-7%.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he supports the ordinance.

Earlier this month, WCCO spoke to business owners who opposed the changes.

"It gives consumers more reasons not to stop in Minneapolis and stop at outlying suburbs," 36 Lyn Refuel Station owner Lonnie McQuirter said.

Minneapolis has taken several steps over the last few years to reduce smoking, including banning flavored tobacco products and raising the age for buying tobacco to 21.