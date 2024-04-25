6 Wisconsin middle school students, 2 adults injured in school bus crash

HUDSON, Wis. — Six middle school students and two adults were injured in a school bus crash near Hudson on Thursday morning.

WKBT reports that the students from DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire were heading to the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis for a field trip when, around 10:40 a.m., one of the two buses crashed on the St. Croix River Bridge.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says there were two lanes of traffic closed for construction, and two left lanes open for westbound traffic. A car stopped to allow another car to merge, slowing traffic. Then the bus rear-ended an empty CMV tanker trailer.

Two of the six injured students were sent to the hospital; one had a cut lip and the other was sent for precautionary measures. A chaperone and the bus driver were also injured.

The students in the bus not involved in the crash were sent back to the middle school. Students on the second bus are expected to arrive later in the afternoon.

The crash is under investigation.