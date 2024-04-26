Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting reported at YMCA in Coon Rapids

By Davey Johnson

/ CBS Minnesota

BREAKING: One person hurt in Coon Rapids YMCA shooting
BREAKING: One person hurt in Coon Rapids YMCA shooting 00:45

COON RAPIDS, Minn. —  WCCO is currently monitoring a reported shooting incident at the YMCA in Coon Rapids.

Police were dispatched to 8950 Springbrook Dr. NW, the YMCA in Coon Rapids, at approximately 7:58 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunshots heard.

Police arrived on the scene and tended to one person struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is currently unknown. Police do not believe the shooting was random. 

Detectives from the Coon Rapids Police Department along with Anoka County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the crime scene.

Continue to follow WCCO and CBS News Minnesota and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available. 

Davey Johnson
headshot.jpg

Davey Johnson is a digital producer and web writer for WCCO news and CBS News Minnesota. Hailing from the West suburbs of Minneapolis, he is a graduate of the award-winning mass communications program at St. Cloud State University. Davey Johnson primarily focuses stories about breaking news, crime and sports.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 10:08 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.