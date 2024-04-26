Shooting reported at YMCA in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — WCCO is currently monitoring a reported shooting incident at the YMCA in Coon Rapids.

Police were dispatched to 8950 Springbrook Dr. NW, the YMCA in Coon Rapids, at approximately 7:58 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunshots heard.

Police arrived on the scene and tended to one person struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is currently unknown. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Detectives from the Coon Rapids Police Department along with Anoka County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the crime scene.

