No injuries reported in Superior, Wisconsin partial building collapse

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A partial building collapse in Superior, Wisconsin prompted evacuations Thursday, including at a nearby daycare.

According to CBS affiliate Northern News Now, the collapse occurred in a small portion of the Franklin Court Apartments on the 200 block of 37th Avenue East. The collapse was located over a utility room and severed the gas meter feeding the building.

Officials say that there were two people inside at the time of the collapse, but they were able to get out. No injuries have been reported. Both the building and a daycare center nearby were evacuated.

The daycare has since been cleared to be reoccupied, but the building is being evaluated by an expert to determine its structural integrity. Gas to the building was shut off and fire crews ventilated the building.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated.