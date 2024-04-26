14-year-old boy killed in shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in northeast Minneapolis early Friday morning.

Minneapolis police say officers were called to the 2600 block of University Avenue Northeast around 3 a.m., where they found the teenager on the ground outside of an SUV. He was taken to the hospital, where he died three hours later.

Police say he was in an SUV with a few other people when someone shot rounds from another car. The SUV that the boy was in had not been reported stolen, and police do not know if the other one was stolen or not.

"Teenagers, Kia's and Hundai's, and guns have become a common recipe for violent crime and tragedy," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "The death of a teenager out on the street is outrageous and totally unacceptable."

No one else was injured in the shooting. Police arrested a woman in her 30s at the scene on an unrelated warrant.