Behind the bipartisan push to reform Met Council's governing structure

A closer look at the attempts to reform the Met Council

MINNEAPOLIS — What Minnesota government agency has taxing authority, a $1.4 billion budget, 4,400 employees, its officials are not elected and no one is really sure what it does?

That answer is the Metropolitan Council.

Outrage over the Southwest Light Rail project, with its $1 billion in cost overruns, has Minnesota legislators on both sides of the aisle pushing for major reforms.

Created in the 1960s to oversee urban planning in a seven-county metro area, the Met Council has over the years spread like an octopus, its arms now controlling Metro Transit, sewage treatment, affordable housing and maintenance of a regional parks and trails system.

These days it is best know for being in charge of the troubled SWLRT project.

"If it really comes in the form of death by 1,000 pinpricks, they just simply do not know what to how to manage the daily ins-and-outs of a major contractor," said DFL Sen. Scott Dibble of Minneapolis.

The council's 17 members are all appointed by the sitting governor, in this case Gov. Tim Walz.

Critics of the council think some or even or all of the members should be elected.

"If I were in charge, I would put together a group that included elected, directly elected officials, representatives of the counties in the cities, some representation by the governor, because the governor needs to be involved," said Mary Pattock, a Met Council critic.

Republican Sen. Eric Pratt is a co-author of Dibble's bill that would take away all the Met Council's transportation projects and give them to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

"We've seen that Met Council is not good at managing these large transportation projects. MnDOT has a track record of success and we should be moving these projects over," said Pratt.

Republican analyst Amy Koch says its going to take a bi-partisan public outcry from the politically diverse seven-county area.

"Someone needs to take it on, because this has become unmanageable," said Koch.

Walz appoints the members of the Met Council and released this statement:

"The Governor is open to considering changes to the Met Council governance structure, including electing members. He's supportive of finding ways to increase efficiency and accountability, but has concerns about MnDOT's capacity to take over the Met Council's construction projects."

