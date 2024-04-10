In Fergus Falls, the ruins of a massive dam collapse attract visitors across Minnesota

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — There's an attraction in Fergus Falls that's centered around a man-made disaster.

In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us why the Broken Down Dam brings in visitors from across the state.

A springtime stroll in Otter Tail County can take you to a variety of places. That includes a mud-soaked path on the east side of Fergus Falls, where you'll see both natural beauty and man-made failures.

"There's still debris and there's still pilings in the water. Nothing was ever cleared out," said Chris Schuelke, executive director for the Otter Tail County Historical Society.

Schuelke is talking about the old city-light dam. Built in 1908, it was once a major source of power — until it crumbled without warning.

"The city dam washed out less than a year after it was built," said Schuelke.

The collapse happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 1909. That's when the lights began to flicker and the powerhouse began to shake.

One of the workers who escaped later told a reporter that just as they scrambled to safety, the concrete dam collapsed into the river.

And it all happened within a matter of seconds.

"It was like a movie. It was apparently crumbling as they were running off," said Schuelke.

"I'm sure their lives passed before their eyes really quick," said Len Taylor, public works director. "Just a moment of pure horror — what's happening to me? As they're surviving, what's happening downstream?"

The rush of water created a domino effect, knocking down four other dams, a bridge and flooding out homes and businesses. It was the first recorded flood in city history, and it was man-made.

The cause was never entirely known, but it was likely due to an engineering error. The dam was built over a natural spring, which weakened the foundation.

"There was a big controversy. There were lawsuits that took place afterwards," said Schuelke.

Now, 115 years later, the area has been turned into a park with a very fitting name. The tons upon tons of concrete were never removed due to money and logistics.

Now, it's the river that owns the ruins.

"As the years went by it was just kind of left there," said Schuelke. "And then it literally became quite a mecca for hikers, for kayakers, for canoeists."

Luckily, no one was hurt during the 1909 dam collapse.