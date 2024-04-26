Suspect in St. Paul sexual assault, burglary arrested and charged

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is in custody and charged in last week's home break-in and sexual assault in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Deonte Marquon Thomas on Friday with a count each of first-degree criminal sexual assault, first-degree burglary and felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

The charges stem from the early-morning attack that occurred on April 15 in a home off South Snelling and Stanford avenues.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry announced Thomas' arrest on Thursday, saying investigators found him after executing search warrants in Maplewood and Stillwater.

Deonte Marquon Thomas St. Paul Police

Henry said his department had more than 700 staff members working on the case.

"We want to send a message: We are here for you, we never gave up on this issue, we are not going to give up, and if you commit crimes in this city in this way, we are going to find you and we are going to hold you accountable," Henry said.

In a statement released Friday, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi thanked investigators for their "tireless and quick" work on this case.

"Each of us should expect to be safe in our own homes, free from the violence that transpired in our community this past week," Choi said.

Thomas will make his first court appearance on Monday.