Minnesota AG accuses Midwest Car Search of deceptive sales, targeting Spanish speakers, people with poor credit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The owner of a Twin Cities-based car dealership is accused of scamming Minnesotans out of thousands of dollars.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against Fridley's Midwest Car Search and owner Scott Spiczka on Tuesday morning after receiving several consumer complaints.

Attorney General Keith Ellison claims his office found the dealership engaged in a pattern and practice of deceptive sales, specifically targeting and exploiting Spanish speakers and people with low credit scores.

Attorney General Keith Ellison WCCO

The suit alleges Midwest Car Search fraudulently sold more than 3,000 vehicles to Minnesotans from 2017 to 2022, saying its vehicles are certified when by law they're not. They're also accused of illegally adding expensive vehicle service contracts, refusing to provide warranties and more.

Ellison says his office estimates the value of vehicle service contracts illegally added to customer purchases totals $4.5 million.

"People deserve to navigate the car buying process with dignity, safety, and respect and trust that they're going to get a fair deal," Ellison said. "Fridley used car dealer Midwest Car Search and its owner Scott Spiczka violated that trust."

WCCO has contacted Midwest Car Search and Spiczka for comment and has not heard back.