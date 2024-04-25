911 transcript in Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary arrest released

State capitol in upheaval after Sen. Nicole Mitchell was charged with burglary

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A transcript from a 911 call is providing more details surrounding the arrest of Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who stands accused of burglary.

According to police, officers were called at about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence off Granger Road and Long Avenue in Detroit Lakes after the homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

According to police, 49-year-old Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, was found inside, arrested and booked into Becker County Jail. She was later charged with first-degree burglary.

Investigators said Mitchell told them her father had recently died and her stepmother wouldn't talk to Mitchell or other family members.

"I was just trying to get a couple of my dad's things because you wouldn't talk to me anymore," Mitchell said to her stepmother during her arrest, according to the complaint.

Minnesota Senate Republicans have since filed an ethics complaint against Mitchell, who released a statement denying any criminal intention in the incident. According to Mitchell, she was there to check on a family member who has Alzheimer's and paranoia.

Details from the 911 transcript

According to the criminal complaint, the home Mitchell is accused of burgling was her stepmother's. WCCO obtained the 911 transcripts from the stepmother's call to a Becker County dispatcher.

The stepmother began by reporting to the dispatcher that "somebody has broken into my house" and said that the person ran down into their basement. She said she didn't know if the person, who she thought was a man, broke in through the back window or somewhere else.

When the dispatcher asks if she got a look at the person at all, she said "no, it was completely dark." She said that she had "tripped over" someone on the floor next to her bed, and that's when the person ran downstairs into the basement.

The stepmother told the dispatcher that she could hear noises in the basement and said that the suspect may try to exit a dropdown window. When the dispatcher asked if the caller was armed, the stepmother said she had a small steak knife while waiting for officers to arrive.

The transcript ends when officers arrive at the scene.

Mitchell was wearing black clothing and a black hat when officers found her in the basement, according to the complaint. They found a flashlight with a sock on it and a black backpack nearby. The backpack contained two laptops, a cellphone, Tupperware and identifying documents for Mitchell.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell Becker Co. Sheriff's Office

Mitchell made her first court appearance Tuesday morning where she was released from custody with conditions. Those conditions include, among others, remaining law-abiding and making all future court appearances.

Her next court hearing is set for June 10.

See the full transcript below:

Alternately, click here to read the full transcript.