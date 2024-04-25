Why does going outside make you feel good?

Why does going outside make you feel good?

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans love to get outside no matter the season. Something about being in nature always seems to leave us feeling better.

So why does it feel good to get outdoors? Good Question.

In the land of the 10,000 lakes, nature is calling and our bodies are listening.

"You can smell, feel, use all your senses out here. It just makes you feel more alive," said Zach Ojeda, of St. Paul.

"The outdoors have so many amazing benefits for us," said Dr. Vanessa Slots, a general pediatrician at M Health Fairview.

Slots says there are both physical and mental benefits to being outdoors.

"There are a lot of studies that show being in nature, even if it's just sitting under a tree every day, lowers our stress, which can then, in turn, lower blood pressure, heart rate and those stress hormones, like cortisol," Slots said.

Slots says there's a natural calming effect created by breathing in fresh air and focusing on the sounds and sights around you. It's even proven to help people suffering from anxiety and depression.

"There's studies that are ongoing about how that could potentially help people who have ADHD," Slots said. "It's been shown it can improve our memory even so it could be even more cognitively active when we come back from being outside."

"For me, it's an exercise thing. You're not painful, you're not thinking about every minute and when it's going to end,"

Enjoying exercise lends to a more active life.

"We're going to benefit more and workout harder and play harder if we're outside," Slots said.

Slots says everyone can benefit from the world around us that has much to offer.

If you can't get outdoors as much as you'd like, Slots says opening a window, using a happy light and having indoor plants can still boost your mood.