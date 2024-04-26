Axel, beloved International Wolf Center ambassador, dies

ELY, Minn. — Minnesota's International Wolf Center is mourning the loss of one of its ambassadors.

On Friday, the center announced the death of Axel, an 8-year-old Arctic wolf.

Axel was euthanized on Sunday after suffering a seizure two days earlier, leading to a diagnosis of severe kidney failure.

Axel IWC

Officials at the center, located in Ely, say Axel died "surrounded by his wolf care team."

"Axel is already greatly missed by our care team and everyone who knew him, but we are certain that we made the right decision for him," said Wolf Curator Giselle Narváez Rivera. "We also made sure that his last day was peaceful and that he was surrounded by people who shared a strong bond with him."

Axel came to the center from a Canadian facility in 2016, along with his littermate named Grayson.

Axel and Grayson as pups in 2016 IWC

Grant Spickelmier, the center's executive director, says Axel taught thousands of visitors about the behaviors and adaptations of wolves.

"Our ambassador wolves allow people to observe real wolf behavior, which can inspire learning and dispel myths about wolves," Spickelmier said. "People also build strong connections with our ambassadors, which makes the loss of Axel hard for our whole community."

Axel is survived by Grayson and three other Arctic wolves in the center's exhibit pack: Blackstone, Caz and Rieka.