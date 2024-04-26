Who did the Vikings select in the 2024 NFL draft?

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings made a big splash in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, picking two players at arguably the most important positions on the team: passer and pass rusher.

So, who did the Vikings select in this year's draft? Look below for a rundown for each day of the draft.

Thursday: First round

No. 10 pick: After moving up one spot in a trade with the New York Jets, the Vikings selected former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy to be their franchise quarterback of the future.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Getty Images

McCarthy, 21, is coming off a national championship win, but he didn't have to do much as a passer to get there. He threw for just 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions all season.

His NFL.com scouting profile notes a lot of intangibles — "He is confident and seems to have the ability to take slights and digest it as competitive fuel" — but does highlight concerns about his physical ability.

Time will tell if he starts right away or sits behind veteran QB Sam Darnold for some — or all — of the upcoming season.

No. 17 pick: Minnesota moved up six spots in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to snag former Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Dallas Turner poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 17th overall by the Minnesota Vikings during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

In 2023, Turner started all 14 games with 53 tackles, 11 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 14.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He was named the 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

His NFL.com scouting profile says Turner is "long and athletic with the explosive traits needed to become an impactful NFL pass rusher."

Like McCarthy, Turner is 21 years old.

Friday: Second and third round

This will be updated, but the Vikings currently have no picks in these two rounds.

Saturday: Fourth through seventh round

This will be updated.

Vikings' picks remaining:

This is subject to change:

No. 108 (Fourth round)

No. 177 (Sixth round)

No. 203 (Sixth round)

No. 230 (Seventh round)

No. 232 (Seventh round)