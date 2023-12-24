WCCO's news team shares our favorite stories from 2023

Looking back at U.S. politics in 2023 Looking back at U.S. politics in 2023 05:14

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a year of highs and lows, of heartwarmers and heartbreakers. And WCCO's team of reporters was there to cover it all.

Here are some of our favorites and most memorable headlines covered over the last 12 months:

"Going Green": A WCCO special report on the legalization of recreational weed in Minnesota

Marijuana became fully legal in Minnesota. To delve into the headlines surrounding this sea change, CBS News Minnesota filed a special report.

Illegal crossings increasing at U.S.-Canada border despite dangerous, deadly conditions

It is the longest international border in the world, much of it is undefended and desolate, and crossing it is treacherous – even deadly - if you're trying to avoid detection. They were a family of four - from India. The children - just 11 and 3 years old. They flew into Toronto then froze to death trying to illegally walk from Manitoba into Minnesota. Their deaths haven't deterred others - more are taking the risk.

Lake Superior, known for icy waters, one of the fastest-warming lakes in the world

Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world — a sea known for its pristine cold water. But in a warming world, that's changing. In July 2012, the first algae bloom ever recorded was spotted on Lake Superior. About 30 days after a 500-year storm washed zoo animals out of their enclosures, dumping sediment into the lake that could be seen from space. In a recent study, ice expert Sapna Sharma with New York University said, "If we continue emitting greenhouse gases at this rate, Lake Superior will not freeze after the 2060s."

103-year-old superfan meets former Vikings head coach Bud Grant

Centenarian Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery had a box to check -- meeting former Vikings head coach Bud Grant. When we first met Montgomery. she had just turned 103. The Vikings fan had a visit from Tommy Kramer to her party. Later she got FaceTime call from Fran Tarkenton. But who she really wanted to meet was Grant.

After 52 years, Minnesota Vietnam War veteran reunited with box of medals, memories

For many veterans, the memories of war can be difficult, even painful. But a Vietnam War veteran in Otter Tail County is learning that fellow soldiers will follow through, half a century after their mission is over. "I signed a huge contract for $13,000 with the Atlanta Falcons," said John Nordgaard. Nordgaard's path to Vietnam actually began on the football field. A stand-out quarterback at the University of Minnesota-Morris, he had a tryout with the Falcons. For him, making the team meant playing in the NFL. Getting cut meant going to war.

Why don't kids bundle up when it's cold outside?

Maybe it's a Minnesota thing? Maybe it's a kid thing? We're willing to bet you still see kids without hats and gloves, and even wearing shorts when temperatures dip below freezing. So, why do kids not bundle up? Good Question.

NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke

As Canadian wildfires continue to proliferate and rage this summer, investigative reporter Jonah Kaplan and photojournalist Mike Durenberger traveled to Manitoba – the source of some of the wildfire smoke affecting Minnesota – to give you a first-hand look at the problem. The devastating fires in Canada have been creating hazy skies in Minnesota and Wisconsin. We've had several air quality alerts issued this summer. Our skylines, thick with pollution, have been slow to clear.

Finding Minnesota: This Nordic drive-thru in western Minnesota is a popular spot for lefse

Lund Township is six miles by six miles. And Kim will be the first to tell you that it's chock full of Scandinavians. "A lot of Norwegians. A lot of Swedes. We all kind of landed here from Norway — from here to Grand Forks. And we all like lefse," said Kim. And that is good for business. During the pandemic, Kim decided to make lemonade out of lemons. Or in this case, lefse out of potatoes. "When COVID hit you could see all the drive-thrus were still open. Because that was considered 'no contact,'" said Kim. So, she made her own drive-thru out of a deer stand and began selling lefse out of it. It's about as Minnesotan as it gets.

After more than 65 years, Como Zoo's "Sparky Show" still going strong

For over 65 years, the Sparky Show at Como Zoo has entertained and educated many Minnesotans. The tradition continues at Como Harbor, a new seal and sea lion habitat that opened in June 2021. The sea lions and seals that star in the show start their day off like we all do, with breakfast. Jungheim and her team are also pros at sneaking vitamins in. Eating and training go hand in hand -- or hand in flipper.

After 30 months of recovery, St. Paul man gets to thank the paramedics who saved his life

A St. Paul man has spent 30 months recovering from a medical emergency that nearly killed him. Each tough day of that fight has been motivated by one goal: To get to today. Lou Alvarado knows he is blessed to be able to thank paramedics Juan Morin, Blake Allen and Jeremiah Hockwalt from Fire Station 6 in St. Paul who saved his life.

WCCO cameras capture flagrant drug use on Metro Transit light rail trains



What's happening on their trains is making some people reluctant to buy a ticket. WCCO wanted to ride the light rail ourselves to find out what it's really like. It only took a few hours one afternoon to see a good amount of dangerous activity. We encountered what appeared to be open drug use, as well as conversations and exchanges that looked like drug deals. On the platforms, too, was more apparent drug use, often hidden under jackets or blankets. Drug paraphernalia is easy to find on trains and platforms.

Delta Air Lines looks to Minnesota to help build its future fleet of pilots



Delta Air Lines wants to hire 200 pilots a month to help build its fleet into the future and it's looking at Minnesota for help. There's nothing calm about airline travel since the end of COVID. With demand now surging comes an urgent need for airlines, like Delta, to build a farm system. All pilots must retire at 65, and during the pandemic, thousands left the industry for an early retirement, opening the door for students like Evan Storkamp and Leubke. Storkamp was accepted into Delta Propel, a pilot career path program complete with a conditional job offer and mentorship. Leubke might be next.

Buddy Games: Minnesota State Fair edition!



A very special fan joined the WCCO gang at the fair Tuesday. Hollywood star Josh Duhamel came by to tell us about his new show on CBS called "Buddy Games." And the 4 crew had a chance to try some Buddy Games for themselves!

St. Paul Saints play first home game with new automated strike zone

Fans at CHS Field may notice eight new cameras, mounted around the stadium. They're there as key parts of a new automated strike zone called "ABS" – or "Automated Balls and Strikes." "I think east to west on the corners are really good. North-south, I think I've had some pitches where I'm like, 'Oh, that could've been a strike,'" said St. Paul Saints catcher Tony Wolters. Not everyone is 100% on board. But it's widely agreed: the less-fluid zone benefits hitters more than pitchers.

Nonprofit aims to bring therapy dogs to every Minnesota middle school

Middle school is hard. Social pressures, anxiety and what's happening outside of school can make students feel sad and alone. In the video above, Derek James introduces us to a therapy pup and her partner who are making sure kids at Monticello Middle School have support, community and a sense of belonging.

Dog falls down uncovered 30-foot well in Minnesota, then helps rescue himself

Dog owners know our furry friends can sometimes be almost human in the way they communicate and share their feelings. But this story takes it up a notch. An English Springer Spaniel named Gannicus fell down an uncovered well earlier this week in the town of Morgan in Redwood County. The well is between 16-18 inches wide in diameter, close to the size of a New York-style pizza. There are also several pipes protruding along the well, making this an incredible story for a number of reasons.

Sisters Ava and Jessica Lee taking Taekwondo world by storm

"The first thing you typically learn is Chah Ryut, which is basically hands at your sides standing up straight," said Ava Lee, a junior at Maple Grove, explain the basics of Taekwondo. "This is what you'll do before a match. And then Kyung Nae, which is 'bow.' You bow down to show respect to your opponent." Taekwondo might not be Minnesota's most popular sport. But the World Taekwondo Academy dojang in Maple Grove is the home to some of the country's top up-and-coming talent. "Winning a senior event at 16 it's crazy. I mean, it's not common so I was very proud of my results," said Lee.