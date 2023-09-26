After 30 months of recovery, St. Paul man gets to thank the paramedics who saved his life

30 months after recovery, St. Paul man gets to thank the paramedics who saved his life

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man has spent 30 months recovering from a medical emergency that nearly killed him. Each tough day of that fight has been motivated by one goal: To get to today.

Lou Alvarado knows he is blessed to be able to thank paramedics Juan Morin, Blake Allen and Jeremiah Hockwalt from Fire Station 6 in St. Paul who saved his life.

WCCO's Reg Chapman has his story in the video above.