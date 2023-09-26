After 30 months of recovery, St. Paul man gets to thank the paramedics who saved his life
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man has spent 30 months recovering from a medical emergency that nearly killed him. Each tough day of that fight has been motivated by one goal: To get to today.
Lou Alvarado knows he is blessed to be able to thank paramedics Juan Morin, Blake Allen and Jeremiah Hockwalt from Fire Station 6 in St. Paul who saved his life.
WCCO's Reg Chapman has his story in the video above.
