After 30 months of recovery, St. Paul man gets to thank the paramedics who saved his life

By Reg Chapman

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man has spent 30 months recovering from a medical emergency that nearly killed him. Each tough day of that fight has been motivated by one goal: To get to today.

Lou Alvarado knows he is blessed to be able to thank paramedics Juan Morin, Blake Allen and Jeremiah Hockwalt from Fire Station 6 in St. Paul who saved his life.

WCCO's Reg Chapman has his story in the video above. 

First published on September 25, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

