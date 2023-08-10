Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke

As Canadian wildfires continue to proliferate and rage this summer, investigative reporter Jonah Kaplan and photojournalist Mike Durenberger traveled to Manitoba – the source of the wildfire smoke – to give you a first-hand look at the problem.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.