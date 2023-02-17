Why don't kids bundle up when it's cold outside?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Maybe it's a Minnesota thing? Maybe it's a kid thing? We're willing to bet you still see kids without hats and gloves, and even wearing shorts when temperatures dip below freezing.

So, why do kids not bundle up? Good question.

It was 25 degrees out when we met fifth-grader Leo Heohn.

"I don't really feel the cold on my legs that much," said Leo.

It wasn't any warmer when these Hopkins students graciously met us outside for a quick chat. None of them said they wore winter coats.

"I don't think I have one that fits," one student said.

Ask all parents, including a Star Tribune columnist who recently wrote "why do kids reject their winter coats?"

Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian is a pediatrician and a dad.

Do kids run hotter?

"No," said Dr. Subrahmanian. "By all definitional data we have, kids still run between 97 and 99 degrees...Which means they are just as susceptible to cold weather."

WCCO anchor A.J. Hilton, the dad of a 3-year-old, had another theory: "He says he loves the cold."

Another anchor, Derek James, the dad of middle schoolers said, "I think the main reason they want to do it is because my wife and I say you shouldn't do it."

"One, I think there's a comfort issue. There's a sensory component that's real," said Dr. Subrahmanian.

"I hate pants, they don't give me that much leg movement," said Leo. "They're just too hot. I get too hot when I wear pants all the time."

There's also logistics.

"It's only going to be five minutes to get to and from the car -- only freezing for like five minutes," said one student at Hopkins.

Some were concerned with a lack of storage.

"You don't want to carry it around because most people don't have lockers and it's one extra thing to carry," a high schooler explained.

While others were more concerned with looks.

"Why put on some snow pants ugly outfit when I can wear something cute, springy and be cold for five minutes but look good in school," one girl said.

Then there's the Minnesota explanation.

"Most people who live down south are like, 'Oh my gosh, it's 30 degrees it's freezing.' We're like, 'It's finally 30 degrees,'" one student said.

Pediatricians say if it is 15 below windchill, there should be no exposed skin. In the teens and 20s, a few minutes outside are probably okay.