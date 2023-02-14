103-year-old superfan meets former Vikings head coach Bud Grant

MINNEAPOLIS -- Centenarian Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery had a box to check -- meeting former Vikings head coach Bud Grant.

When we first met Montgomery. she had just turned 103. The Vikings fan had a visit from Tommy Kramer to her party. Later she got FaceTime call from Fran Tarkenton. But who she really wanted to meet was Grant.

"I'd like to be able to shake his hand, but I think we live too far away from each other," she told WCCO's Mike Max.

Her dream came true, when Grant arrived at the Vikings museum and met one of the top 60 fans in Vikings history.

"I'm older than you, haven't you heard?" she joked.

What followed was more entertaining for those observing.

"You play cards?" she asked.

"Yeah, what do you want to play," Grant answered.

The two, who have seen so much of life, talking about life -- everything from football to Montgomery's haircut. Call it a day well spent and an overdue birthday greeting for a lifetime.