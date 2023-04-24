After more than 65 years, Como Zoo's "Sparky Show" still going strong

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For over 65 years, the Sparky Show at Como Zoo has entertained and educated many Minnesotans. The tradition continues at Como Harbor, a new seal and sea lion habitat that opened in June 2021.

The sea lions and seals that star in the show start their day off like we all do, with breakfast.

"We're going to start with the herring and you're going to go for approximately two pounds of herring. So as close as you can get," explained Allison Jungheim, senior zookeeper at Como Zoo.

Jungheim and her team are also pros at sneaking vitamins in. Eating and training go hand in hand -- or hand in flipper.

"A lot of our training is for husbandry purposes which is healthcare for the animals. Allowing them to participate in their own healthcare is really important. Things like having them lay out flat and you can touch all over their body. Make sure they don't have any cuts or abrasions, eye medications, brushing their teeth," said Jungheim.

Sea lion Subee, known as Sparky #7, is the main star of the show. But she has a supporting cast, including a female named Poppy and three males: Kash, Kilian, and Niko.

Between sessions the beautiful marine mammals are free to swim and play in and around any of the pools, while the zookeepers clean up. The zookeepers also tend to other animals at Como before getting everyone back together for showtime.

Sparky and Kilian, one of the seals, waved to the crowd, did 360 spins and everyone's favorite, the hoop jump.

For the zookeepers who train them, it isn't about teaching tricks, but relationships.

"Being able to have animals pick you out from a crowd. Be able to know and trust you. That you're going to take care of them," said Jungheim.

The goal is to teach others the importance of caring for seals, seal lions and other animals along with their environments.

Six-year-old Alora from White Bear Lake shared something else she learned.

"That they eat smelly fish," she said.

Sparky can also give a kiss or two, something WCCO reporter Derek James learned firsthand ... not once, but twice.

The sea lions and seals perform in the Spire Sparky Show twice every day. Shows are at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.