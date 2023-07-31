NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke

NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smokeget the free app
As Canadian wildfires continue to proliferate and rage this summer, investigative reporter Jonah Kaplan and photojournalist Mike Durenberger traveled to Manitoba – the source of the wildfire smoke – to give you a first-hand look at the problem.
The devastating fires in Canada have been creating hazy skies in Minnesota and Wisconsin. We've had several air quality alerts issued this summer. Our skylines, thick with pollution, have been slow to clear.
We've reached a new record for air quality alerts, and more are expected before fall arrives
Two hours north of Winnipeg, a fresh fire has started. Manitoba authorities say the whole area was actually on fire a month ago. And what's burning right now are just reeds -- not even trees.
So the crews right now, as stretched thin as they are, say their only option is to watch and to wait. That's because the real danger is if the fire spreads from a river bank into a nearby forest.
This is the 200th wildfire in Manitoba this season. There have been 4,200 across the entirety of Canada.
Those in the United States know what happens with all this smoke because we see it and we breathe it as well.
Talking Points: The health risks from Minnesota's hazy skies
On June 14, the Twin Cities had the worst air quality in the nation and the worst ever recorded here. Minnesotans with breathing conditions, children and teens and anyone outside for long periods of time were at risk due to the poor air quality conditions.
People in those groups were encouraged to minimize or avoid physical exertion outside, and avoid air pollution sources like fires and traffic.
Two factors are combining to create our poor air quality. First, wildfires fed by dry conditions, worsened by climate change. The second, ozone pollution from human sources like gas engines and factories.
