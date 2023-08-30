Watch CBS News

Buddy Games: Minnesota State Fair edition!

A very special fan joined the WCCO gang at the fair Tuesday. Hollywood star Josh Duhamel came by to tell us about his new show on CBS called “Buddy Games.” And the 4 crew had a chance to try some Buddy Games for themselves!
