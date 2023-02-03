Watch CBS News
Local News

Nonprofit aims to bring therapy dogs to every Minnesota middle school

By Derek James

/ CBS Minnesota

Therapy pup helps middle school students
Therapy pup helps middle school students 03:10

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Middle school is hard. Social pressures, anxiety and what's happening outside of school can make students feel sad and alone.

In the video above, Derek James introduces us to a therapy pup and her partner who are making sure kids at Monticello Middle School have support, community and a sense of belonging.  

4p-vo-youre-not-alone-wcco2s8r.jpg
CBS

Click here for more information on the nonprofit You're Not Alone.

Derek James

Derek James anchors Saturday and Sunday evening newscasts and contributes stories during the week on "The 4."

First published on February 2, 2023 / 6:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.