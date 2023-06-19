Mom's mission to bring therapy dogs to Minnesota schools is taking off

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- If you're a student at Monticello Middle School, there's no way you don't know about Willow Grace. The therapy dog's weekly visits have made her something of a mascot at the school, although she's technically listed as staff in the yearbook.

"Willow is just here to love you and just tell you everything is going to be ok," seventh-grader Hailey said.

Willow's "mother," Amy Walz, plays an even more important role.

"When I feel like I need to open up to somebody, me and Amy have that connection that I know that I can trust her with what I'm going through," explained Hailey.

Walz and Willow bring a listening ear and a pup's unconditional love to make their day brighter and relieve anxiety and depression.

"It's like this boulder has been lifted off your shoulders and all the stress fades away," eighth-grader Lily said.

When we first met the pair in February, You're Not Alone founder and president Walz shared her why behind the visits. Her son's mental health crisis 16 years ago.

"He attempted to take his life in front of his little brother," Walz said.

The love of a dog helped her son and their family survive. Walz started sharing her story with students in 2021 and started the nonprofit. Her mission is to bring therapy dog visits to every middle school in Minnesota. After our story, curiosity and support came from far and wide.

"Quite shockingly, I woke up to messages from Iowa and Alabama. We had a Minnesota man traveling through Mississippi who saw it and reached out to us who has a therapy dog up in the Bemidji area. It made me realize that it's a big goal but it's achievable," said Walz.

June is one of eight new therapy dogs that have joined the You're Not Alone team since we were last here in February. She's ready to go with a new assignment in Elk River schools.

"When I was in school it was still very taboo to talk about mental health, or anxiety, or depression. You didn't. And as we know that doesn't help anything," said volunteer therapy dog handler Heather Ely.

Ely and June got the training required and shadowed Walz and Willow on visits.

"I just got chills. So, I think that says it. It's incredible. Middle school was a tough time for me, so it really has a direct impact for me to be able to come and give back this way," said Ely.

New teams will have the ability to reach over 7,000 students in Elk River, Rogers, Buffalo, and Hudson as they come on board in the fall.

"With 440 schools in Minnesota, even if every team took two schools, we need 220 dogs," explained Walz.

The group also needs support from school administrators.

"I either have a school that doesn't catch on or they're like hmm or I have Hudson that says can you start tomorrow," said Walz.

It's caught on with the kids at Monticello Middle School. Many hope therapy dog visits will be a part of their high school experience as well.

"Sometimes the school counselor might not be the right option and a therapy dog can give you love, and you can also feel really warm around them," seventh-grader Eashan said.

"I feel like dogs should be in every school so if kids are like having a hard time, they can like come here and get puppy love," seventh-grader Annika said.

Love was the word WCCO heard repeatedly from the tweens. One of the most important gifts we can give children, and one Walz and the teams at You're Not Alone hope to spread beyond Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

"If we can plant seeds all over the U.S. and help students everywhere, my momma heart would be happy," said Walz.

You're Not Alone is hosting its annual "Raise the Ruff" fundraiser Wednesday, June 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rustech Brewing Company in Monticello.

The event features live music, a silent auction and K-9 demonstrations. WCCO's Derek James is hosting.