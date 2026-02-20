Vance Boelter scheduled to make federal court appearance Friday morning

Vance Boelter, the man accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband in a politically motivated spree that also injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, is scheduled to make a federal court appearance Friday morning.

Boelter, 58, pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, stalking and firearms violations. If he is convicted on the murder charges, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

The status conference for his federal case will take place at 10 a.m.

Last month, Joe Thompson, the first assistant U.S. attorney who filed the charges against Boelter, resigned as part of a mass exodus at the Minneapolis U.S. attorney's office that has left the department with just over a dozen prosecutors. Sources familiar with the matter said his departure stemmed from pressure to investigate the shooting of Renee Good as an assault on a federal officer as opposed to a civil rights case.

Thompson was working as the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota when he charged Boelter. His departure, as well as the skeleton status of the office, could impact the prosecution, according to a former acting U.S. attorney.

Authorities say Boelter impersonated a police officer when he shot the lawmakers in their Twin Cities homes on June 14. He first went to the Hoffmans' home in Champlin and shot the senator nine times. He then shot Yvette Hoffman eight times, prosecutors say.

He then went to the Hortmans' home in nearby Brooklyn Park and killed the couple, charges say. Their dog Gilbert was so badly injured he had to be euthanized.

Boelter had allegedly made lists of politicians in Minnesota and other states — mostly Democrats — and attorneys at national law firms. He visited two other state Democratic lawmakers homes that night, authorities say, but he encountered police at one, and the other was not at home.

What followed was a roughly 40-hour search that authorities called the largest manhunt in state history. He was taken into custody near his Green Isle home.

