Minnesota's 2026 legislative session starts with remembrance of Melissa and Mark Hortman

Tuesday is the first day of Minnesota's 2026 legislative session, the first since a politically motivated gunman killed a state lawmaker and her husband and wounded another legislator and his wife.

The first day of the session will be dedicated to memorializing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were killed in their home on June 14, 2025.

After the House and Senate gavel in at noon, there will be brief floor sessions followed by adjournments. The two chambers will then come together for a remembrance ceremony for the Hortmans. The legislature plans to pass a joint resolution honoring their lives.

Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, House Speaker Lisa Demuth and House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson will then give remarks.

Patrick Duffy Murphy, chief clerk of the Minnesota House, put a bouquet of roses on Melissa Hortman's desk at the State Capitol hours after she was killed. He replaces the flowers about every eight days, and they will stay there through the 2026 session to honor her life and legacy.

About 90 minutes before Vance Boelter allegedly killed the Hortmans, he shot and wounded state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their home, charges say. Hoffman returns to the legislature Tuesday, and he told WCCO he has a renewed sense of purpose for public service.

It's the crossroads of life, and it's either withdraw or get engaged — and everything that was just happening to people outside that I could have an influence on, I needed to stay engaged," Hoffman said. "Talking with my family, my friends, other colleagues, I had people say to me, you know, 'Your voice is missing. We need your voice again.'"

DFL, GOP priorities as split Legislature prepares for another session of compromise

The Minnesota House is tied, and the DFL has a one-seat majority in the Senate. The parties will be forced to compromise to get any legislation passed this session.

On the DFL side, lawmakers hope to pass an assault weapons ban, spurred by the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in August. Republicans have indicated they are focused on other safety measures, like security upgrades at schools and mental health support.

Democrats also plan to prioritize legislation related to the federal immigration surge in the state.

Republicans say the ongoing fraud crisis is a priority for them this session, a sentiment echoed by DFL colleagues. The GOP also tagged affordability, education and tax conformity as issues they'd like to tackle.