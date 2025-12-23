Minnesota's biggest sports stories of 2025: Walter Cup win, "Nine" and more
In many ways, this year in Minnesota sports mirrored the most spectacular games. There were triumphs and trials, feats and foibles, delights and disasters.
The Frost brought home their second championship, now owning 100% of the Walter Cups in PWHL history. The Timberwolves made a second straight conference finals, and later reunited with a franchise legend. The Vikings put a new quarterback under center and suffered the commensurate setbacks. The Twins hit the reset button, the Wild made big moves and Napheesa Collier sent a shot across the bow of WNBA leadership after another amazing season. Even the Saints made headlines with an appearance on HBO.
Here are the biggest Minnesota sports headlines from 2025.
Vikings
- Vikings flirt with Aaron Rodgers fruitlessly
- J.J. McCarthy — aka Nine — leads late comeback to beat Bears in first start
- Vikings trade for Adam Thielen, then release him three months later
- Franchise legend Jim Marshall dies at 87
- Pass rusher Jared Allen makes Pro Football Hall of Fame
Timberwolves
- Wolves make second straight Western Conference Finals, but fall in five games to Oklahoma City Thunder
- Glen Taylor cedes control of franchise to Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez
- Kevin Garnett returns to team in ambassador role, will finally get his jersey retired
Wild
- Kirill Kaprizov signs massive deal to stay in Minnesota
- Xcel Energy Center becomes Grand Casino Arena
- Wild trade a haul for star defenseman Quinn Hughes
Lynx
- Lynx's Napheesa Collier blasts WNBA: "We have the worst leadership in the world"
- Collier launches 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, wins inaugural MVP
Twins
- Team fires manager Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons, hires Derek Shelton as replacement
- Pohlad family rescinds plans to sell, welcomes limited partners
Frost
Other notable sports stories
- U.S. Department of Education targets trans student-athletes in Minnesota
- Minnesota native Lindsey Vonn wins World Cup downhill at age 41 to earn first victory in nearly 8 years
- Two pro volleyball leagues, LOVB and Major League Volleyball, announce teams in Minnesota
- John Oliver calls out St. Paul Saints on "Last Week Tonight," offers rebrand
- University of Minnesota dance team wins gold and silver in ICU World Championships