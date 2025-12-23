Minnesota's biggest sports stories of 2025: Walter Cup win, "Nine" and more

In many ways, this year in Minnesota sports mirrored the most spectacular games. There were triumphs and trials, feats and foibles, delights and disasters.

The Frost brought home their second championship, now owning 100% of the Walter Cups in PWHL history. The Timberwolves made a second straight conference finals, and later reunited with a franchise legend. The Vikings put a new quarterback under center and suffered the commensurate setbacks. The Twins hit the reset button, the Wild made big moves and Napheesa Collier sent a shot across the bow of WNBA leadership after another amazing season. Even the Saints made headlines with an appearance on HBO.

Here are the biggest Minnesota sports headlines from 2025.

Vikings

Timberwolves

Wild

Lynx

Twins

Frost

Other notable sports stories