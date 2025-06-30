St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, home of the Wild, to become Grand Casino Arena in September

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday that their stadium will be known as the Grand Casino Arena starting this September.

The announcement comes as Xcel Energy's naming rights for the arena expire after 25 years.

Minnesota Sports and Entertainment, which operates the arena, and Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, are entering a 14-year naming rights partnership.

All exterior and interior signage will be replaced with the new "Grand Casino Arena" branding before the start of the 2025-26 NHL regular season, which is scheduled to begin in October.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Virgil Wind says entering the partnership is one of the "bold steps" the band is making to strengthen its economy as its casinos have seen a steady decline in visitation.

"This will put the Grand Casino brand in front of millions of Minnesotans and visitors every year at hockey games, concerts and major events. It also puts our story, the story of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, on a statewide and national stage," Wind said. "Traditional advertising isn't enough anymore if we want Grand Casinos and the band's economic future to thrive; we need visibility, brand recognition and a connection with new audiences."

A rendering of the Grand Casino Arena

Wind added that no tribal government dollars were used for the partnership, and it was funded using Grand Casino's existing marketing budget.

"It's not just business. It's an investment in our sovereignty, an investment into our future, an investment that shows the strength of the last band," Wind said. "Change can be very difficult, but it's necessary. Our ancestors taught us to plan for the future generations and to act with courage, to act with wisdom and to care for those yet to come. Let me be clear, this isn't just about putting our name on a building. It's about building lasting visibility and relevance, especially with the next generation."

Despite the name change, Xcel Energy will remain a partner of the Wild, working together to expand access to ice hockey for children and families throughout the state through its "Community Power Play" program.

The soon-to-be-renamed arena could also undergo a physical transformation soon, as the Wild and City of St. Paul are asking for help from the Minnesota Legislature in paying for a $488 million renovation of the complex.

Officials say the state's funding "would help expand the Xcel Energy Center's north wall along 5th Street to improve the northeast entrance security area, increase ADA accessibility, reduce congestion in corridors and update restroom plumbing."

The Wild and City of St. Paul initially pursued a $770 million renovation project, which also included the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium. They had hoped about half of the funding — $394 million — would come from a state General Fund appropriations bond, which needs approval by lawmakers. Now, they are seeking only $50 million from the state.

