Minnesota Vikings legend Jim Marshall dies, team says

The Minnesota Vikings announced the death of legend Jim Marshall on Tuesday in a social media post. He was 87 years old.

"Marshall set the standard for what it meant to be a Minnesota Viking, starting 270 consecutive games, appearing in 4 Super Bowls and serving as team captain for 14 consecutive seasons," the team wrote.

Marshall's #70 is retired by the Minnesota Vikings, and the franchise icon is in the team's ring of honor.

He never missed a game in 19 seasons with the Vikings, starting all 270 possible. Known affectionately as "The Captain" or "Captain Jim," he had 127 career sacks with the Vikings, second in the team's history, and played in all four of the team's Super Bowls.

Marshall was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1960 out of Ohio State, but was traded to the Vikings after his rookie year, and stayed with Minnesota his entire career thereafter.

He was a member of a defensive line so dominant, it was called the "Purple People Eaters." Those other members include Carl Eller, Gary Larsen and Alan Page.

December 27, 1969: Jim Marshall, Carl Eller and Alan Page sit on a bench during the Western Conference Playoff Game against the Lost Angeles Rams. James Flores/Getty Images

"No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career," wrote the Wilf family ownership group in a statement.

After Marshall retired, he continued to make Minnesota his home.

Along with teammate Oscar Reed, he co-founded The Link in 1991, an organization that provides outreach, emergency shelter and support to young people facing homelessness, sexual exploitation or in the juvenile justice system. The organization serves roughly 2,000 youth and families in the Twin Cities every year.