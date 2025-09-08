Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings square off in season opener
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North clash on Monday night at Soldier Field, marking the season opener for both teams.
The storylines are plentiful for both teams, but if the Bears want a win in primetime, they're going to have to do it with a depleted defense. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are questionable with a groin and hamstring injury, respectively. Linebacker TJ Edwards is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.
First-year head coach Ben Johnson has thrown a lot at quarterback Caleb Williams during training camp and the preseason.
With Williams coming off a rookie season in which he threw for 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, he has faced some criticism for being too timid, with some analysts saying he should have taken more risks.
Williams is still well positioned to be the Bears' first-ever quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards this year, with more weapons and more dependable targets around him thanks to the addition of rookie tight end Colston Loveland and rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III on top of receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze and running back D'Andre Swift.
One of the biggest unknowns in the league remains how Johnson will scheme his offense. While Johnson said he recycled the same preseason game plan he used for four years in Detroit, he's said his playbook with the Bears won't be a carbon copy of what he used for the Lions, so Monday night will be the first look fans and opposing teams will get at his game plan for the Bears.
Adam Thielen's second stint with his hometown squad and a revamped offensive line are worth keeping track of for the Vikings, though all eyes will be on quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he makes his highly anticipated debut. Minnesota drafted the former Michigan star 10th overall in 2024, but a knee injury in the first preseason game of last season forced him to have season-ending surgery. McCarthy showed signs of progress in the past few months and played one series in the team's preseason game against the Houston Texans.
McCarthy will be without his No. 2 wide receiver, Jordan Addison, for Monday's game and the next two games after that, as he serves a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. However, he should get a sizeable boost with All-Pro Justin Jefferson on the receiving end of his passes. Jefferson ranked No. 9 in the NFL's Top 100 list for 2025, catching 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
The Vikings have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 30-12 victory in December 2024, the last time the two teams squared off.
Vikings starting tackle Christian Darrisaw is questionable with a knee injury, though he fully participated in practice on Friday, according to the team's injury report. Safety Harrison Smith, running back Zavier Scott and defensive lineman Elijah Williams have all been ruled out.
Minnesota touted a 14-3 record last season, though they were unceremoniously eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams 27-9. Chicago is hoping to improve on the 5-12 record they posted last season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Watch below for live updates throughout the game.
Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 5, 2025.