Minnesota Timberwolves tease Kevin Garnett's return to franchise in off-court role

In a long-awaited move, Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett is returning to the franchise that drafted him.

The Wolves teased Garnett's return on social media, saying "the Big Ticket is back." Though the team gave no details about his return, NBA insider Shams Charania reported he will join the Wolves and Lynx "in a new, all-encompassing role involving business, community efforts and content development."

As part of his return, the Wolves will finally retire Garnett's No. 21 jersey, Charania said.

Minnesota took Garnett fifth overall in the 1995 NBA draft. He ascended into the franchise's best player over the next 12 seasons, bringing the team to eight straight playoff appearances and as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2004. Garnett was named MVP that season and made 10 All-Star teams during his time with the Wolves.

In 2007, the Wolves traded Garnett to the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA championship in his first season with the team.

The Big Ticket returned to the Wolves in 2015 before retiring in 2016.

A very public falling out with former franchise owner Glen Taylor kept Garnett and the Wolves at odds for years. Taylor's protracted sale of the team to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez cleared the way for Garnett's return.