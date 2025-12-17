Minnesota Twins announce leadership change, new limited partners including Wild owner Craig Leipold

The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday announced multiple new "limited partners" and a "new leadership structure," though the Pohlad family will continue to control the franchise.

Glick Family Investments, George G. Hicks and Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold have all joined the ownership group, the Twins announced. In addition, Joe Pohlad will cede franchise oversight to his brother Tom Pohlad, who will become the team's control person.

"It is a profound honor to have the opportunity to continue a legacy that has been part of my family — and this community — for the past 40 years," said Tom Pohlad. "My uncle and my brother have led this organization with integrity, dedication, and a genuine love for the game. As I assume my new role, I do so with great respect for our history and a clear focus on the future — one defined by accountability and stewardship in our relentless pursuit of a championship."

Joe Pohlad said he will "continue to champion our employees and Twins Territory as our organization moves forward."

The Pohlad family, which has owned the Twins since 1984, said in October 2024 they would explore selling the franchise. Less than a year later, they rescinded the decision and announced they would keep ownership.

According to the Twins, Glick Family Investments "focuses on making direct investments in high quality businesses across a broad range of asset classes." Hicks, a Minnesota native, co-founded global investment firm Värde Partners.

All of the moves announced Wednesday are pending MLB approval, the Twins said.

It's been an offseason of retooling for the Twins, who fired manager Rocco Baldelli after a 70-92 year that followed a series of payroll cuts. The team hired former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton to replace him.