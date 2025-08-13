Pohlad family says it will keep Minnesota Twins after exploring sale options

The Pohlad family said they intend to keep the Minnesota Twins franchise, a change of heart after previously announcing their intentions to sell the team.

This comes after a major fire sale involving many high-profile players. With double-digit trades, the Twins managed to jettison roughly 40% of their team. Foremost among those departures was shortstop Carlos Correa.

"Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what's best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities," Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad said Wednesday. "After a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins."

However, Pohlad said they intend to add "two significant limited partnership groups."

The team has been with the Pohlad family for more than four decades, a span that includes the club's two World Series titles in 1987 and 1991.

The 2025 season has not been a banner one for the club. The Twins are currently on track to log their lowest season attendance on record at Target Field.

This is the second time in as many years that plans to sell a Minnesota sports franchise hit a snag. Lynx and Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor last year attempted to torpedo a deal with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore and MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez for majority control of the franchises. The case eventually went to arbitration, with a panel ruling in favor of Lore and Rodriguez. The pair finally took ownership of the teams earlier this year.

Note: The video above is from 2024, when the Pohlad family said they were intending to sell the Twins franchise.