Vikings "not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time," NFL media reports

If you could pick the Vikings next quarterback, who would you choose?

If you could pick the Vikings next quarterback, who would you choose?

If you could pick the Vikings next quarterback, who would you choose?

After weeks of speculation, it appears the talk of Aaron Rodgers joining the Minnesota Vikings can be put to bed.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Vikings are "not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time." Pelissero said the team has rejected trade offers for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy and told other teams he is Minnesota's No. 1 QB moving forward.

Pelissero said the team will still look to add a veteran passer, either through free agency or trade. Rodgers, meanwhile, has reportedly shifted his focus to the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Vikings let Sam Darnold, last year's starter, walk in free agency. He signed a multiyear deal with the Seattle Seahawks, seemingly clearing the way for McCarthy to take over. It was after Darnold's departure that media reports emerged linking Rodgers to his one-time rival.

With many of the top backup options off the market, the Vikings' choices could be limited. Some of the remaining options include Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in last year's draft. He tore his meniscus in his first preseason game, landing him on injured reserve for the entirety of his rookie season. McCarthy, head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have indicated McCarthy's recovery is right on track, if not ahead of schedule.