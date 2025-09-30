Kirill Kaprizov signs 8-year, $136 million contract extension with Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are holding the prospect showcase

The Minnesota Wild have signed superstar Kirill Kaprizov to a massive contract extension.

The Wild announced the eight-year, $136 million deal for the 28-year-old wing on Tuesday.

Kaprizov, a three-time All-Star and 2020-2021 Calder Memorial Trophy winner, has 185 goals and 201 assists in his five-year career. Last year, he was limited to 41 games by injury, scoring 25 goals and logging 31 assists. He holds the Wild franchise records for points (108) and goals (47) in a season.

The Wild drafted Kaprizov out of Russia in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Earlier this offseason, the Wild locked up another piece of their young core, signing 23-year-old center Marco Rossi to a three-year, $15 million contract extension.

Puck drops on the Wild's regular season on Oct. 9 against the Blues in St. Louis.