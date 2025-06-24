Timberwolves' Glen Taylor, wife say goodbye after 30 years as owners: "It has been the honor of our lives"

Glen Taylor set to give up fight with Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore for Wolves, Lynx ownership

Glen Taylor set to give up fight with Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore for Wolves, Lynx ownership

Glen Taylor set to give up fight with Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore for Wolves, Lynx ownership

Glen Taylor and his wife Becky are saying goodbye after three decades of ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday, they penned a farewell letter titled "Thank You, Minnesota." In the letter, the outgoing owners say it's been "30 unforgettable years" with the Timberwolves and Lynx and their departure "marks the end of an extraordinary" part of their lives.

"When we kept the Timberwolves from moving to New Orleans in 1994, we did so with the hope of building something that could unite people across Minnesota and beyond," the letter said. "And when we added the Lynx in 1998, it was driven by our belief in supporting women and fully embracing the diversity and promise of the WNBA."

The letter continued by thanking partners, players, staff and "most of all" the fans.

"Your passion has been the soul of this organization," they wrote. "You welcomed us into your homes, your lives, and your hearts. The roar of Target Center, the sea of jerseys in the stands, the shared highs and lows, and the belief in what we could accomplish together – it's all been nothing short of remarkable."

Glen Taylor (C) owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves sits with his wife Becky Taylor (L) in the second quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center on April 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The Taylors say that even though they are stepping down as owners, their "love for this organization and this community remains as strong as ever." They end the letter by saying it's been "the honor of our lives."

In March, Glen Taylor confirmed with WCCO that he is moving forward with ceding control of the teams to partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. The month prior, an arbitration panel ruled that Taylor must transfer control of the NBA club in the disputed final phase of the $1.5 billion sale that was uniquely arranged three years ago to give Lore and Rodriguez the majority stake.

Taylor, a lifelong Minnesotan, purchased the team in 1994 for $88 million, doing so at the time in part to keep the franchise from relocating to New Orleans or elsewhere.

The NBA draft is being held Wednesday.

Note: Video is from March 2, 2025.