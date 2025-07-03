Hot, humid end to week in Minnesota before rain returns over weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 3, 2025

Thursday will be hot and humid across Minnesota, and most of the state will stay dry.

Highs will approach 90, and starting at noon, a heat advisory will be in place for the Twin Cities and parts of western and northern Minnesota. There's a chance the heat could spark isolated storms in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin late in the day.

WCCO

Friday will also be hot and humid, with heat indices in the 90s and that advisory staying in place through 8 p.m. Late storms up north could potentially be strong, and may impact Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Showers and storms will continue on Saturday, with heavy rain in spots.

Sunday brings a refreshing cooldown, with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.

Next week will start out pleasant, dry and mostly sunny.