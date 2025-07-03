Watch CBS News
Hot, humid end to week in Minnesota before rain returns over weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Thursday will be hot and humid across Minnesota, and most of the state will stay dry.

Highs will approach 90, and starting at noon, a heat advisory will be in place for the Twin Cities and parts of western and northern Minnesota. There's a chance the heat could spark isolated storms in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin late in the day.

alert-heat.png
WCCO

Friday will also be hot and humid, with heat indices in the 90s and that advisory staying in place through 8 p.m. Late storms up north could potentially be strong, and may impact Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Showers and storms will continue on Saturday, with heavy rain in spots.

Sunday brings a refreshing cooldown, with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.

Next week will start out pleasant, dry and mostly sunny.

