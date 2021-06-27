Watch CBS News
Local News

Where To View Fireworks In 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Click on the city nearest to you to find information about their Fourth of July firework display plans.

(Don't see the one near you? Let us know to add it by contacting us here!)

Minneapolis
St. Paul
Albert Lea
Alexandria
Andover
Annandale
Anoka
Apple Valley
Arlington
Baudette
Blaine
Bloomington
Brainerd
Butterfield
Cambridge
Cannon Falls
Champlin
Chanhassen
Chaska
Cloquet
Coon Rapids
Cottage Grove
Crosslake
Delano
Duluth
Eagan
East Bethel
East Grand Forks
Eden Prairie
Edina
Elk River
Ely
Elysian
Excelsior
Fairmont
Faribault
Fergus Falls
Forest Lake
Garrison
Grand Marais
Grand Rapids
Ham Lake
Hanska
Hastings
Hudson, Wis.
Keewatin
Lakeville
Lonsdale
Luverne
Mahnomen
Mankato
Maple Grove
Maplewood
Marine On St. Croix
Mendota Heights
Minnetonka
Monticello
Moorhead
Nashwauk
New Prague
New Ulm
Nisswa
North Branch
Northfield
Oak Grove
Onamia
Orr
Osakis
Owatonna
Park Rapids
Pease
Pequot Lakes
Perham
Plymouth
Princeton
Prinsburg
Prior Lake
Red Wing
Richfield
Robbinsdale
Rochester
Roseville
St. Cloud
St. James
St. Joseph
St. Louis Park
St. Peter
Shakopee
Shoreview
Sleepy Eye
Spicer
Stewartville
Stillwater
Tofte
Waconia
Wahkon
Wanamingo
Walker
White Bear Lake
Welch
Woodbury

(Photo by CBS)

Minneapolis

Minneapolis once again canceled its "Red, White and Boom" fireworks celebration. Although COVID-19 restriction have been lifted in the city, organizers say they didn't have time to plan for massive crowds.

Read More: Minneapolis Cancels 'Red, White And Boom' July 4th Fireworks Show This Year

St. Paul

Downtown Welcome Back Weekend

Date: July 2, July 3 & July 4
Time: After the evening Saints games
Location: CHS Field
Admission: $5-$21
Details: The Saints are holding a weekend celebration, with baseball, food trucks and fireworks.
Link:https://www.milb.com/st-paul

Albert Lea

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Fountain Lake
Admission: Free

Alexandria

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center
Admission: Free
Details: Parking will be on the road; shuttle service will be provided to the resort. Non-hotel guests will not be allowed inside. There will be limited seating on the lakeside lawn. Boaters will be able to watch the show from surrounding lakes.
Link: https://explorealex.com/event/star-storm-2021-july-4th-fireworks/

Andover

Date: Saturday, July 10
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Sunshine Park
Admission: Free
Details: The fireworks show is part of the Andover Family Fun Fest. 
Link: https://www.andovermn.gov/252/Andover-Family-Fun-Fest

Annandale

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Municipal Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.annandale4thofjuly.org/fireworks/

Anoka 

Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Castle Field
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.bettervaluesliquor.com/698/Anokas-23rd-Annual-Fireworks

Apple Valley

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.avfreedomdays.com/daily-schedule/

Arlington

Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Arlington Raceway
Admission: $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-11, free for children 5 and under
Link: http://www.arlingtonraceway.com/

Baudette

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Location: Baudette Bay
Admission: Free
Link: https://baudettelakeofthewoodschamber.com/event/2020-4th-of-july-firework-show/

Bemidji 

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Lake Bemidji
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html

Blaine

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: National Sports Center
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.blainemn.gov/1212/Fireworks

Bloomington

Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Normandale Lake Park
Admission: Free
Details: https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/pr/summer-fete

Brainerd/Brainerd Lakes Area 

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Don Adamson Field
Admission: Free
Note: There are many other fireworks celebrations over the 4th of July weekend in the Brainerd Lakes area. Displays are scheduled in Gull Lake, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Crosby, and at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort.
Link: https://www.brainerd.com/events/fourth-of-july/fireworks/

Butterfield

Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Voss Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Butterfield-Summer-Sizzler-468255786608868/

Cambridge 

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Isanti County Fairgrounds
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.ci.cambridge.mn.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/676/

Cannon Falls

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Cannon Valley Fair
Admission: $4 per person
Link:https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cannon+Valley+Fair/@44.5146665,-92.9150078,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xd39a6fc6c0f10440!8m2!3d44.5145665!4d-92.9170571?hl=en-US

Champlin

The Father Hennepin Festival already happened in early June.

Chanhassen 

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lake Ann Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/272/4th-of-July-Celebration

Chaska 

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Chaska Commons
Admission: Free
Link: https://twincitiesfireworks.com/chaska-mn-fireworks-show/

Cloquet

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10:10 p.m.
Location: Veterans Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.facebook.com/cloquet4thofJulyFestival/

Coon Rapids

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Carnival Midway
Admission: $5 donation
Link: https://www.coonrapidscommunitystrengthfoundation.com/4th-of-july-celebration.html

Cottage Grove 

Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Kingston Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.facebook.com/CottageGroveMinnesota

Crosslake

Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Sand Island
Admission: Free
Link: https://business.crosslake.com/events/details/2021-celebrate-america-51st-annual-fireworks-in-crosslake-114851

Delano

Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Delano Carnival
Admission: Free
Link: http://www.delano4th.com/schedule-of-events

Duluth

Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park will host Fourth Fest, which will take place on July 4 with a fireworks display beginning at 10:10 p.m. The fireworks will be synchronized to music on the radio.
Link: https://bayfrontfestivalpark.com/events-calendar/

Eagan

Eagan's Funfest fireworks will begin at dusk at the city's Central Park.
Link: https://eaganfunfest.org/

East Bethel

There will be no fireworks display this year in East Bethel.

East Grand Forks

The fireworks display will be held on the south side of Grand Forks, which is near Scheels Sports Complex. It's set for July 4 at 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Link: https://www.visitgrandforks.com/events/sertoma-4th-of-july-celebration/

Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie is bringing back fireworks to Round Lake Park on July 4. Celebrate with food, music and fireworks. The event goes from 5 p.m. until fireworks at 10 p.m.

Link: https://www.edenprairie.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12175/17

Edina

Edina will have both an Independence Day Parade on July 3 and a concert on July 4, but there will be no fireworks due to COVID-19-related shortages. Fireworks will return in 2022.

The parade starts at city hall at 10 a.m. on July 3, and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m. July 4.

Link: https://www.edinamn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1567

Elk River

Elk Riverfest returns on Saturday, July 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. It features family activities, live performances, food and a fireworks show at its conclusion.

Link: https://www.elkrivermn.gov/1529/Elk-RiverFest

Ely

Ely will have a 4th of July parade, set for July 4 at 1 p.m. It begins on 4th Avenue and Henry Street. The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. over Miners Lake.

Link: https://www.ely.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=A9A7C8EE-AA5C-48F7-BF72-DE01F08E9736

Elysian

Elysian will have several days of activities for its 4th of July celebration. Friday, July 2 will have the fireworks shot from Lake Tustin Park (the park is closed). That begins at 10 p.m.

Saturday will feature an automobile show, and Sunday will have a parade.

Link: https://www.elysianmn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-Flyer.pdf

Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka

Downtown Excelsior will be bringing back fireworks on Lake Minnetonka on July 4th. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk.

Link: http://www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/4thofjulyschedule.html

Fairmont

Fireworks return on Sisseton Lake! The display is set for dusk on July 4.

Faribault

Fireworks will happen at dusk or 10 p.m. on July 4, with a rain day of July. Fireworks will be launched from the Race County Grandstand at the Race County Fairgrounds and spectators can see it well from North Alexander park.

Fergus Falls

While the city of Fergus Falls won't be hosting them, fireworks will be on display on Friday, July 2 at the I-94 Speedway on the northside of town. Customer appreciation, $5 per person.

Forest Lake

Forest Lake will have a parade on July 3 at 10 a.m. and fireworks will kick off on July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Link: ci.forest-lake.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=208

Garrison

Garrison is holding fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Grand Marais

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Grand Marais Harbor
Link: visitcookcounty.com/event/4th-of-july-celebrations/

Grand Rapids

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Location: Lake Pokegama
Link: More Information

Ham Lake

No details available.

Hastings

Date: Friday, July 2, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Drive, Hastings.
Details: Activities including music, food and beverages will begin at 8 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/3h4DQvm

Hanska

No details yet.

Hudson, Wis.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Over the St. Croix River
Details: It's part of a weekend of activities for Hudson Booster Days
Link: hudsonboosters.org/page/show/657024-booster-days-hudson-s-4th-of-july-celebration-

Keewatin

Keewatin is holding fireworks at dusk on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Lakeville

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Launching from King Park
Link: panoprog.org/

Lonsdale

There will be no fireworks.

Luverne

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: The Lake off Highway 75. Can be seen throughout town.
Link: https://bit.ly/3dse6Ha

Mahnomen

Mahnomen will be having a fireworks display on July 4 in the region with pyrotechnic display at the Shooting Star Casino.

Mankato

Enjoy fireworks in Riverfront Park Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. synced to music from Radio Mankato stations: Hot 96.7, Minnesota 93 and 94.1 KXLP Classic Rock.

Maple Grove

Maple Grove Days 2021 fireworks will take place July 17 at 9 p.m. Click here for more information. (There is no official July 4th fireworks show in Maple Grove, and residents are urged to go to the nearby show at Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Avenue South in St. Louis Park.)

Maplewood

Maplewood fireworks are back. This year is strictly fireworks that will shoot off at dusk from Hazelwood Park. There will not be food trucks, a band, inflatables or other festivities this year but you are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the park beforehand. If attending, please no alcohol, grills, or open fires at the park.
Link: More Information

Marine On St. Croix

There will be no fireworks in Marine this year in honor of the 4th of July. There will be a parade on Judd St., July 4 at noon.
Link: More Information

Mendota Heights

Celebrate freedom with a grand display of fireworks! Fireworks will be launched from Mendakota Country Club; the launch typically begins around 10pm. Good places to view them from include Mendakota Park, Rogers Lake Park, Mendota Plaza, The Village of Mendota Heights, City Hall, and Henry Sibley High School.

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Mendakota Country Club
Link: More Information

Monticello

Monticello's Riverfest is back! Following the completion of the talent show, head on outside to watch the Fireworks Show located on The Monticello School Grounds

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021
Location: Monticello High School
Link: More Information

Moorhead

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10:20 p.m.
Location: Horizon Park
Link: Mire Information

Nashwauk

Nashwauk will host a fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

New Prague

New Prague will host a fireworks display near New Prague Middle School after dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

New Ulm

New Ulm is not having fireworks celebrations this year. Residents are being directed to attend the display at Sleepy Eye, which will be held after dusk Sunday, July 4, 2021 near Sleepy Eye Lake.

Nisswa

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Gull Lake
Link: More Information

North Branch

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: The new launch site is near North Branch High School.
Link: More Information

Northfield

Northfield will present fireworks near Bridgewater Elementary and Northfield Middle School, after dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Link: More Information

Oak Grove

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Bent Oak Park
Link: More Information

Onamia

Onamia is holding fireworks on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Orr

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Orr Bay on Pelican Lake
Link: More Information

Osakis

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Osakis Country Club - 501 8th Ave E, Osakis, MN 56360
Admission: Free
Link: More Information

Owatonna

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Steele County Fairgrounds, 1525 S. Cedar Ave.
Link: More Information

Park Rapids
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 9:50 p.m.)
Location: All over the town of Park Rapids, Minnesota. Fireworks located at Heartland Park.
Admission: Free
Details: The Park Rapids Rotary Club's fireworks display is sure to brighten up your Independence Day this year. Tune in to KDKK 97.5 FM and Hot Country 92.5 FM to enjoy the choregraphed show with music on both stations. The "pre-game" starts at 9 p.m. July 4 with fireworks at dusk.
Link: More Information

Pease

Pease is not having fireworks this year.

Pequot Lakes

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: 10:10 p.m.
Location: Pequot Lakes High School. Some of the best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.
Link: More Information

Perham

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)
Location: East Otter Tail County Fairgrounds
Link: More Information

Plymouth

Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)
Location: Hilde Performance Center
Link: More Information

Princeton

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2020
Time: Dusk
Location: Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds
Admission: Free

Prinsburg

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2020
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Zorbaz on Green Lake
Admission: Free
Details: Join the community celebration on July 3 with a bean bag tournament, community dinner and pedal tractor pull followed by fireworks at dusk.
Link: More Information

Prior Lake


Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Locations: Watzl's Beach
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.cityofpriorlake.com/short-calendar.php?id=1556

Mystic Lake Casino

Fireworks will take place after John Fogerty's show. General admission for the show starts at $39.

Red Wing

No details available.

Richfield 

Richfield is not having fireworks this year.

Robbinsdale 

Date: July 11, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Locations: Lakeview Terrace Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.robbinsdalewhizbangdays.com/fireworks

Rochester

Date: July 4, 2021
Location: Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial
Admission: Free
Details: Both Heartland Park and Red Bridge Park will be closed starting at 9:00 p.m.
Link: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/rochester-civic-music/events/4th-fest-independence-day-celebration/-fsiteid-1

Roseville 

Roseville is not having fireworks this year.

St. Cloud 

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Hester Park, Wilson Park, and boaters will have a view from the Mississippi River
Admission: Free
Link: stcloudfireworks.org

St. James

St. James is not having fireworks this year.

St. Joseph 

St. Joseph is not having any fireworks this year.

St. Louis Park

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Aquila Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.stlouispark.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4816/4784?sortn=EDate&npage=8&toggle=all&sortd=desc

St. Peter

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Fairgrounds
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.stpeterchamber.com/event/old-fashioned-fourth-of-july-celebration-in-2021/

Shakopee

Check back for more information.

Shoreview

Shoreview does not have any fireworks shows listed on their website

Sleepy Eye

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Sleepy Eye Lake
Admission: Free
Link: http://sleepyeyechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fourth-of-july-fireworks-2129?calendarMonth=2021-07-01

Spicer 

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Link: http://spicermn.com/

Stewartville

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Bear Cave Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.stewartvillechamber.com/

Stillwater

Stillwater is not having fireworks this year.

Tofte

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Tofte Town Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.visitcookcounty.com/event/tofte-4th-of-july/

Waconia

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lake Waconia
Admission: Free
Link: https://waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-9852

Wahkon

Wahkon is holding fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Walker

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: City Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-9852

Wanamingo

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Near the Cenex gas station at Highway 60 and 57
Admission: Free

White Bear Lake

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Over White Bear Lake
Admission: Free
Link: https://manitoudays.com/

Welch 

Date: July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Admission: Limited Reserved Seating: $39, General Admission: Free
Link: https://www.ticasino.com/live-entertainment/

Woodbury 

Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: HealthEast Sports Center
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.woodburymn.gov/news_detail_T16_R244.php

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 1, 2021 / 12:00 PM

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.