Where To View Fireworks In 2022

Click on the city nearest to you to find information about their Fourth of July firework display plans.



(Don't see the one near you? Let us know to add it by contacting us here!)

Minneapolis

Minneapolis once again canceled its "Red, White and Boom" fireworks celebration. Although COVID-19 restriction have been lifted in the city, organizers say they didn't have time to plan for massive crowds.

Read More: Minneapolis Cancels 'Red, White And Boom' July 4th Fireworks Show This Year

St. Paul

Downtown Welcome Back Weekend

Date: July 2, July 3 & July 4

Time: After the evening Saints games

Location: CHS Field

Admission: $5-$21

Details: The Saints are holding a weekend celebration, with baseball, food trucks and fireworks.

Link:https://www.milb.com/st-paul

Albert Lea

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Fountain Lake

Admission: Free

Alexandria

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center

Admission: Free

Details: Parking will be on the road; shuttle service will be provided to the resort. Non-hotel guests will not be allowed inside. There will be limited seating on the lakeside lawn. Boaters will be able to watch the show from surrounding lakes.

Link: https://explorealex.com/event/star-storm-2021-july-4th-fireworks/

Andover

Date: Saturday, July 10

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Sunshine Park

Admission: Free

Details: The fireworks show is part of the Andover Family Fun Fest.

Link: https://www.andovermn.gov/252/Andover-Family-Fun-Fest

Annandale

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Municipal Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.annandale4thofjuly.org/fireworks/

Anoka

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Castle Field

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.bettervaluesliquor.com/698/Anokas-23rd-Annual-Fireworks

Apple Valley

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.avfreedomdays.com/daily-schedule/

Arlington

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: Dusk

Location: Arlington Raceway

Admission: $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-11, free for children 5 and under

Link: http://www.arlingtonraceway.com/

Baudette

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Location: Baudette Bay

Admission: Free

Link: https://baudettelakeofthewoodschamber.com/event/2020-4th-of-july-firework-show/

Bemidji

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Lake Bemidji

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html

Blaine

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: National Sports Center

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.blainemn.gov/1212/Fireworks

Bloomington

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: Dusk

Location: Normandale Lake Park

Admission: Free

Details: https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/pr/summer-fete

Brainerd/Brainerd Lakes Area

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Don Adamson Field

Admission: Free

Note: There are many other fireworks celebrations over the 4th of July weekend in the Brainerd Lakes area. Displays are scheduled in Gull Lake, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Crosby, and at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort.

Link: https://www.brainerd.com/events/fourth-of-july/fireworks/

Butterfield

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Voss Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Butterfield-Summer-Sizzler-468255786608868/

Cambridge

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Isanti County Fairgrounds

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.ci.cambridge.mn.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/676/

Cannon Falls

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Cannon Valley Fair

Admission: $4 per person

Link:https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cannon+Valley+Fair/@44.5146665,-92.9150078,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xd39a6fc6c0f10440!8m2!3d44.5145665!4d-92.9170571?hl=en-US

Champlin



The Father Hennepin Festival already happened in early June.

Chanhassen

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Lake Ann Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/272/4th-of-July-Celebration

Chaska

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Chaska Commons

Admission: Free

Link: https://twincitiesfireworks.com/chaska-mn-fireworks-show/

Cloquet

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10:10 p.m.

Location: Veterans Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cloquet4thofJulyFestival/

Coon Rapids

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Carnival Midway

Admission: $5 donation

Link: https://www.coonrapidscommunitystrengthfoundation.com/4th-of-july-celebration.html

Cottage Grove

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: Dusk

Location: Kingston Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.facebook.com/CottageGroveMinnesota

Crosslake

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Sand Island

Admission: Free

Link: https://business.crosslake.com/events/details/2021-celebrate-america-51st-annual-fireworks-in-crosslake-114851

Delano

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Delano Carnival

Admission: Free

Link: http://www.delano4th.com/schedule-of-events

Duluth

Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park will host Fourth Fest, which will take place on July 4 with a fireworks display beginning at 10:10 p.m. The fireworks will be synchronized to music on the radio.

Link: https://bayfrontfestivalpark.com/events-calendar/

Eagan

Eagan's Funfest fireworks will begin at dusk at the city's Central Park.

Link: https://eaganfunfest.org/

East Bethel

There will be no fireworks display this year in East Bethel.

East Grand Forks

The fireworks display will be held on the south side of Grand Forks, which is near Scheels Sports Complex. It's set for July 4 at 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Link: https://www.visitgrandforks.com/events/sertoma-4th-of-july-celebration/

Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie is bringing back fireworks to Round Lake Park on July 4. Celebrate with food, music and fireworks. The event goes from 5 p.m. until fireworks at 10 p.m.

Link: https://www.edenprairie.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12175/17

Edina

Edina will have both an Independence Day Parade on July 3 and a concert on July 4, but there will be no fireworks due to COVID-19-related shortages. Fireworks will return in 2022.

The parade starts at city hall at 10 a.m. on July 3, and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m. July 4.

Link: https://www.edinamn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1567

Elk River

Elk Riverfest returns on Saturday, July 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. It features family activities, live performances, food and a fireworks show at its conclusion.

Link: https://www.elkrivermn.gov/1529/Elk-RiverFest

Ely

Ely will have a 4th of July parade, set for July 4 at 1 p.m. It begins on 4th Avenue and Henry Street. The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. over Miners Lake.

Link: https://www.ely.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=A9A7C8EE-AA5C-48F7-BF72-DE01F08E9736

Elysian

Elysian will have several days of activities for its 4th of July celebration. Friday, July 2 will have the fireworks shot from Lake Tustin Park (the park is closed). That begins at 10 p.m.

Saturday will feature an automobile show, and Sunday will have a parade.

Link: https://www.elysianmn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-Flyer.pdf

Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka

Downtown Excelsior will be bringing back fireworks on Lake Minnetonka on July 4th. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk.

Link: http://www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/4thofjulyschedule.html

Fairmont

Fireworks return on Sisseton Lake! The display is set for dusk on July 4.

Faribault

Fireworks will happen at dusk or 10 p.m. on July 4, with a rain day of July. Fireworks will be launched from the Race County Grandstand at the Race County Fairgrounds and spectators can see it well from North Alexander park.

Fergus Falls

While the city of Fergus Falls won't be hosting them, fireworks will be on display on Friday, July 2 at the I-94 Speedway on the northside of town. Customer appreciation, $5 per person.

Forest Lake

Forest Lake will have a parade on July 3 at 10 a.m. and fireworks will kick off on July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Link: ci.forest-lake.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=208

Garrison

Garrison is holding fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Grand Marais

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Grand Marais Harbor

Link: visitcookcounty.com/event/4th-of-july-celebrations/

Grand Rapids

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Location: Lake Pokegama

Link: More Information

Ham Lake

No details available.

Hastings

Date: Friday, July 2, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Drive, Hastings.

Details: Activities including music, food and beverages will begin at 8 p.m.



Link: https://bit.ly/3h4DQvm

Hanska

No details yet.

Hudson, Wis.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Over the St. Croix River

Details: It's part of a weekend of activities for Hudson Booster Days

Link: hudsonboosters.org/page/show/657024-booster-days-hudson-s-4th-of-july-celebration-

Keewatin

Keewatin is holding fireworks at dusk on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Lakeville

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Launching from King Park

Link: panoprog.org/

Lonsdale

There will be no fireworks.

Luverne

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: The Lake off Highway 75. Can be seen throughout town.

Link: https://bit.ly/3dse6Ha

Mahnomen

Mahnomen will be having a fireworks display on July 4 in the region with pyrotechnic display at the Shooting Star Casino.

Mankato

Enjoy fireworks in Riverfront Park Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. synced to music from Radio Mankato stations: Hot 96.7, Minnesota 93 and 94.1 KXLP Classic Rock.

Maple Grove

Maple Grove Days 2021 fireworks will take place July 17 at 9 p.m. Click here for more information. (There is no official July 4th fireworks show in Maple Grove, and residents are urged to go to the nearby show at Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Avenue South in St. Louis Park.)

Maplewood

Maplewood fireworks are back. This year is strictly fireworks that will shoot off at dusk from Hazelwood Park. There will not be food trucks, a band, inflatables or other festivities this year but you are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the park beforehand. If attending, please no alcohol, grills, or open fires at the park.

Link: More Information

Marine On St. Croix

There will be no fireworks in Marine this year in honor of the 4th of July. There will be a parade on Judd St., July 4 at noon.

Link: More Information

Mendota Heights

Celebrate freedom with a grand display of fireworks! Fireworks will be launched from Mendakota Country Club; the launch typically begins around 10pm. Good places to view them from include Mendakota Park, Rogers Lake Park, Mendota Plaza, The Village of Mendota Heights, City Hall, and Henry Sibley High School.

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Mendakota Country Club

Link: More Information

Monticello

Monticello's Riverfest is back! Following the completion of the talent show, head on outside to watch the Fireworks Show located on The Monticello School Grounds

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021

Location: Monticello High School

Link: More Information

Moorhead

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10:20 p.m.

Location: Horizon Park

Link: Mire Information

Nashwauk

Nashwauk will host a fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

New Prague

New Prague will host a fireworks display near New Prague Middle School after dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

New Ulm

New Ulm is not having fireworks celebrations this year. Residents are being directed to attend the display at Sleepy Eye, which will be held after dusk Sunday, July 4, 2021 near Sleepy Eye Lake.

Nisswa

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Gull Lake

Link: More Information

North Branch

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: The new launch site is near North Branch High School.

Link: More Information

Northfield

Northfield will present fireworks near Bridgewater Elementary and Northfield Middle School, after dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Link: More Information

Oak Grove

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: Bent Oak Park

Link: More Information

Onamia

Onamia is holding fireworks on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Orr

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: Orr Bay on Pelican Lake

Link: More Information

Osakis

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Osakis Country Club - 501 8th Ave E, Osakis, MN 56360

Admission: Free

Link: More Information

Owatonna

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Steele County Fairgrounds, 1525 S. Cedar Ave.

Link: More Information

Park Rapids

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk (About 9:50 p.m.)

Location: All over the town of Park Rapids, Minnesota. Fireworks located at Heartland Park.

Admission: Free

Details: The Park Rapids Rotary Club's fireworks display is sure to brighten up your Independence Day this year. Tune in to KDKK 97.5 FM and Hot Country 92.5 FM to enjoy the choregraphed show with music on both stations. The "pre-game" starts at 9 p.m. July 4 with fireworks at dusk.

Link: More Information

Pease

Pease is not having fireworks this year.

Pequot Lakes

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 10:10 p.m.

Location: Pequot Lakes High School. Some of the best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.

Link: More Information

Perham

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)

Location: East Otter Tail County Fairgrounds

Link: More Information

Plymouth

Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)

Location: Hilde Performance Center

Link: More Information

Princeton

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2020

Time: Dusk

Location: Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds

Admission: Free

Prinsburg

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2020

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Zorbaz on Green Lake

Admission: Free

Details: Join the community celebration on July 3 with a bean bag tournament, community dinner and pedal tractor pull followed by fireworks at dusk.

Link: More Information

Prior Lake



Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Locations: Watzl's Beach

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.cityofpriorlake.com/short-calendar.php?id=1556

Mystic Lake Casino

Fireworks will take place after John Fogerty's show. General admission for the show starts at $39.

Red Wing

No details available.

Richfield

Richfield is not having fireworks this year.

Robbinsdale

Date: July 11, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Locations: Lakeview Terrace Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.robbinsdalewhizbangdays.com/fireworks

Rochester

Date: July 4, 2021

Location: Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

Admission: Free

Details: Both Heartland Park and Red Bridge Park will be closed starting at 9:00 p.m.

Link: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/rochester-civic-music/events/4th-fest-independence-day-celebration/-fsiteid-1

Roseville

Roseville is not having fireworks this year.

St. Cloud

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Hester Park, Wilson Park, and boaters will have a view from the Mississippi River

Admission: Free

Link: stcloudfireworks.org

St. James

St. James is not having fireworks this year.

St. Joseph

St. Joseph is not having any fireworks this year.

St. Louis Park

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Aquila Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.stlouispark.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4816/4784?sortn=EDate&npage=8&toggle=all&sortd=desc

St. Peter

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: St. Peter Fairgrounds

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.stpeterchamber.com/event/old-fashioned-fourth-of-july-celebration-in-2021/

Shakopee

Check back for more information.

Shoreview

Shoreview does not have any fireworks shows listed on their website

Sleepy Eye

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: Sleepy Eye Lake

Admission: Free

Link: http://sleepyeyechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fourth-of-july-fireworks-2129?calendarMonth=2021-07-01

Spicer

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk

Link: http://spicermn.com/

Stewartville

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: Bear Cave Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.stewartvillechamber.com/

Stillwater

Stillwater is not having fireworks this year.

Tofte

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Tofte Town Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.visitcookcounty.com/event/tofte-4th-of-july/

Waconia

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Lake Waconia

Admission: Free

Link: https://waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-9852

Wahkon

Wahkon is holding fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Walker

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: City Park

Admission: Free

Link: https://waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-9852

Wanamingo

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Near the Cenex gas station at Highway 60 and 57

Admission: Free

White Bear Lake

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: Over White Bear Lake

Admission: Free

Link: https://manitoudays.com/

Welch

Date: July 3, 2021

Time: Dusk

Location: Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Admission: Limited Reserved Seating: $39, General Admission: Free

Link: https://www.ticasino.com/live-entertainment/

Woodbury

Date: July 4, 2021

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: HealthEast Sports Center

Admission: Free

Link: https://www.woodburymn.gov/news_detail_T16_R244.php