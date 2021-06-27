Where To View Fireworks In 2022
Click on the city nearest to you to find information about their Fourth of July firework display plans.
(Don't see the one near you? Let us know to add it by contacting us here!)
Minneapolis
Minneapolis once again canceled its "Red, White and Boom" fireworks celebration. Although COVID-19 restriction have been lifted in the city, organizers say they didn't have time to plan for massive crowds.
Read More: Minneapolis Cancels 'Red, White And Boom' July 4th Fireworks Show This Year
St. Paul
Downtown Welcome Back Weekend
Date: July 2, July 3 & July 4
Time: After the evening Saints games
Location: CHS Field
Admission: $5-$21
Details: The Saints are holding a weekend celebration, with baseball, food trucks and fireworks.
Link:https://www.milb.com/st-paul
Albert Lea
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Fountain Lake
Admission: Free
Alexandria
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center
Admission: Free
Details: Parking will be on the road; shuttle service will be provided to the resort. Non-hotel guests will not be allowed inside. There will be limited seating on the lakeside lawn. Boaters will be able to watch the show from surrounding lakes.
Link: https://explorealex.com/event/star-storm-2021-july-4th-fireworks/
Andover
Date: Saturday, July 10
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Sunshine Park
Admission: Free
Details: The fireworks show is part of the Andover Family Fun Fest.
Link: https://www.andovermn.gov/252/Andover-Family-Fun-Fest
Annandale
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Municipal Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.annandale4thofjuly.org/fireworks/
Anoka
Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Castle Field
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.bettervaluesliquor.com/698/Anokas-23rd-Annual-Fireworks
Apple Valley
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.avfreedomdays.com/daily-schedule/
Arlington
Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Arlington Raceway
Admission: $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-11, free for children 5 and under
Link: http://www.arlingtonraceway.com/
Baudette
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Location: Baudette Bay
Admission: Free
Link: https://baudettelakeofthewoodschamber.com/event/2020-4th-of-july-firework-show/
Bemidji
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Lake Bemidji
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html
Blaine
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: National Sports Center
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.blainemn.gov/1212/Fireworks
Bloomington
Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Normandale Lake Park
Admission: Free
Details: https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/pr/summer-fete
Brainerd/Brainerd Lakes Area
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Don Adamson Field
Admission: Free
Note: There are many other fireworks celebrations over the 4th of July weekend in the Brainerd Lakes area. Displays are scheduled in Gull Lake, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Crosby, and at Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort.
Link: https://www.brainerd.com/events/fourth-of-july/fireworks/
Butterfield
Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Voss Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Butterfield-Summer-Sizzler-468255786608868/
Cambridge
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Isanti County Fairgrounds
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.ci.cambridge.mn.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/676/
Cannon Falls
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Cannon Valley Fair
Admission: $4 per person
Link:https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cannon+Valley+Fair/@44.5146665,-92.9150078,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xd39a6fc6c0f10440!8m2!3d44.5145665!4d-92.9170571?hl=en-US
Champlin
The Father Hennepin Festival already happened in early June.
Chanhassen
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lake Ann Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/272/4th-of-July-Celebration
Chaska
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Chaska Commons
Admission: Free
Link: https://twincitiesfireworks.com/chaska-mn-fireworks-show/
Cloquet
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10:10 p.m.
Location: Veterans Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.facebook.com/cloquet4thofJulyFestival/
Coon Rapids
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Carnival Midway
Admission: $5 donation
Link: https://www.coonrapidscommunitystrengthfoundation.com/4th-of-july-celebration.html
Cottage Grove
Date: Sunday, July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Kingston Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.facebook.com/CottageGroveMinnesota
Crosslake
Date: Saturday, July 3
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Sand Island
Admission: Free
Link: https://business.crosslake.com/events/details/2021-celebrate-america-51st-annual-fireworks-in-crosslake-114851
Delano
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Delano Carnival
Admission: Free
Link: http://www.delano4th.com/schedule-of-events
Duluth
Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park will host Fourth Fest, which will take place on July 4 with a fireworks display beginning at 10:10 p.m. The fireworks will be synchronized to music on the radio.
Link: https://bayfrontfestivalpark.com/events-calendar/
Eagan
Eagan's Funfest fireworks will begin at dusk at the city's Central Park.
Link: https://eaganfunfest.org/
East Bethel
There will be no fireworks display this year in East Bethel.
East Grand Forks
The fireworks display will be held on the south side of Grand Forks, which is near Scheels Sports Complex. It's set for July 4 at 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Link: https://www.visitgrandforks.com/events/sertoma-4th-of-july-celebration/
Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie is bringing back fireworks to Round Lake Park on July 4. Celebrate with food, music and fireworks. The event goes from 5 p.m. until fireworks at 10 p.m.
Link: https://www.edenprairie.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12175/17
Edina
Edina will have both an Independence Day Parade on July 3 and a concert on July 4, but there will be no fireworks due to COVID-19-related shortages. Fireworks will return in 2022.
The parade starts at city hall at 10 a.m. on July 3, and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m. July 4.
Link: https://www.edinamn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1567
Elk River
Elk Riverfest returns on Saturday, July 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. It features family activities, live performances, food and a fireworks show at its conclusion.
Link: https://www.elkrivermn.gov/1529/Elk-RiverFest
Ely
Ely will have a 4th of July parade, set for July 4 at 1 p.m. It begins on 4th Avenue and Henry Street. The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. over Miners Lake.
Link: https://www.ely.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=A9A7C8EE-AA5C-48F7-BF72-DE01F08E9736
Elysian
Elysian will have several days of activities for its 4th of July celebration. Friday, July 2 will have the fireworks shot from Lake Tustin Park (the park is closed). That begins at 10 p.m.
Saturday will feature an automobile show, and Sunday will have a parade.
Link: https://www.elysianmn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-Flyer.pdf
Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka
Downtown Excelsior will be bringing back fireworks on Lake Minnetonka on July 4th. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk.
Link: http://www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/4thofjulyschedule.html
Fairmont
Fireworks return on Sisseton Lake! The display is set for dusk on July 4.
Faribault
Fireworks will happen at dusk or 10 p.m. on July 4, with a rain day of July. Fireworks will be launched from the Race County Grandstand at the Race County Fairgrounds and spectators can see it well from North Alexander park.
Fergus Falls
While the city of Fergus Falls won't be hosting them, fireworks will be on display on Friday, July 2 at the I-94 Speedway on the northside of town. Customer appreciation, $5 per person.
Forest Lake
Forest Lake will have a parade on July 3 at 10 a.m. and fireworks will kick off on July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Link: ci.forest-lake.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=208
Garrison
Garrison is holding fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Grand Marais
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Grand Marais Harbor
Link: visitcookcounty.com/event/4th-of-july-celebrations/
Grand Rapids
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Location: Lake Pokegama
Link: More Information
Ham Lake
No details available.
Hastings
Date: Friday, July 2, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Drive, Hastings.
Details: Activities including music, food and beverages will begin at 8 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/3h4DQvm
Hanska
No details yet.
Hudson, Wis.
Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Over the St. Croix River
Details: It's part of a weekend of activities for Hudson Booster Days
Link: hudsonboosters.org/page/show/657024-booster-days-hudson-s-4th-of-july-celebration-
Keewatin
Keewatin is holding fireworks at dusk on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Lakeville
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Launching from King Park
Link: panoprog.org/
Lonsdale
There will be no fireworks.
Luverne
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: The Lake off Highway 75. Can be seen throughout town.
Link: https://bit.ly/3dse6Ha
Mahnomen
Mahnomen will be having a fireworks display on July 4 in the region with pyrotechnic display at the Shooting Star Casino.
Mankato
Enjoy fireworks in Riverfront Park Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. synced to music from Radio Mankato stations: Hot 96.7, Minnesota 93 and 94.1 KXLP Classic Rock.
Maple Grove
Maple Grove Days 2021 fireworks will take place July 17 at 9 p.m. Click here for more information. (There is no official July 4th fireworks show in Maple Grove, and residents are urged to go to the nearby show at Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Avenue South in St. Louis Park.)
Maplewood
Maplewood fireworks are back. This year is strictly fireworks that will shoot off at dusk from Hazelwood Park. There will not be food trucks, a band, inflatables or other festivities this year but you are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the park beforehand. If attending, please no alcohol, grills, or open fires at the park.
Link: More Information
Marine On St. Croix
There will be no fireworks in Marine this year in honor of the 4th of July. There will be a parade on Judd St., July 4 at noon.
Link: More Information
Mendota Heights
Celebrate freedom with a grand display of fireworks! Fireworks will be launched from Mendakota Country Club; the launch typically begins around 10pm. Good places to view them from include Mendakota Park, Rogers Lake Park, Mendota Plaza, The Village of Mendota Heights, City Hall, and Henry Sibley High School.
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Mendakota Country Club
Link: More Information
Monticello
Monticello's Riverfest is back! Following the completion of the talent show, head on outside to watch the Fireworks Show located on The Monticello School Grounds
Date: Friday, July 9, 2021
Location: Monticello High School
Link: More Information
Moorhead
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10:20 p.m.
Location: Horizon Park
Link: Mire Information
Nashwauk
Nashwauk will host a fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
New Prague
New Prague will host a fireworks display near New Prague Middle School after dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
New Ulm
New Ulm is not having fireworks celebrations this year. Residents are being directed to attend the display at Sleepy Eye, which will be held after dusk Sunday, July 4, 2021 near Sleepy Eye Lake.
Nisswa
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Gull Lake
Link: More Information
North Branch
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: The new launch site is near North Branch High School.
Link: More Information
Northfield
Northfield will present fireworks near Bridgewater Elementary and Northfield Middle School, after dusk on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Link: More Information
Oak Grove
Date: Sunday, July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Bent Oak Park
Link: More Information
Onamia
Onamia is holding fireworks on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Orr
Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Orr Bay on Pelican Lake
Link: More Information
Osakis
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Osakis Country Club - 501 8th Ave E, Osakis, MN 56360
Admission: Free
Link: More Information
Owatonna
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Steele County Fairgrounds, 1525 S. Cedar Ave.
Link: More Information
Park Rapids
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (About 9:50 p.m.)
Location: All over the town of Park Rapids, Minnesota. Fireworks located at Heartland Park.
Admission: Free
Details: The Park Rapids Rotary Club's fireworks display is sure to brighten up your Independence Day this year. Tune in to KDKK 97.5 FM and Hot Country 92.5 FM to enjoy the choregraphed show with music on both stations. The "pre-game" starts at 9 p.m. July 4 with fireworks at dusk.
Link: More Information
Pease
Pease is not having fireworks this year.
Pequot Lakes
Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: 10:10 p.m.
Location: Pequot Lakes High School. Some of the best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.
Link: More Information
Perham
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)
Location: East Otter Tail County Fairgrounds
Link: More Information
Plymouth
Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)
Location: Hilde Performance Center
Link: More Information
Princeton
Date: Sunday, July 4, 2020
Time: Dusk
Location: Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds
Admission: Free
Prinsburg
Date: Saturday, July 3, 2020
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Zorbaz on Green Lake
Admission: Free
Details: Join the community celebration on July 3 with a bean bag tournament, community dinner and pedal tractor pull followed by fireworks at dusk.
Link: More Information
Prior Lake
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Locations: Watzl's Beach
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.cityofpriorlake.com/short-calendar.php?id=1556
Mystic Lake Casino
Fireworks will take place after John Fogerty's show. General admission for the show starts at $39.
Red Wing
No details available.
Richfield
Richfield is not having fireworks this year.
Robbinsdale
Date: July 11, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Locations: Lakeview Terrace Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.robbinsdalewhizbangdays.com/fireworks
Rochester
Date: July 4, 2021
Location: Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial
Admission: Free
Details: Both Heartland Park and Red Bridge Park will be closed starting at 9:00 p.m.
Link: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/rochester-civic-music/events/4th-fest-independence-day-celebration/-fsiteid-1
Roseville
Roseville is not having fireworks this year.
St. Cloud
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Hester Park, Wilson Park, and boaters will have a view from the Mississippi River
Admission: Free
Link: stcloudfireworks.org
St. James
St. James is not having fireworks this year.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph is not having any fireworks this year.
St. Louis Park
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Aquila Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.stlouispark.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4816/4784?sortn=EDate&npage=8&toggle=all&sortd=desc
St. Peter
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Fairgrounds
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.stpeterchamber.com/event/old-fashioned-fourth-of-july-celebration-in-2021/
Shakopee
Check back for more information.
Shoreview
Shoreview does not have any fireworks shows listed on their website
Sleepy Eye
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Sleepy Eye Lake
Admission: Free
Link: http://sleepyeyechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fourth-of-july-fireworks-2129?calendarMonth=2021-07-01
Spicer
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Link: http://spicermn.com/
Stewartville
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Bear Cave Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.stewartvillechamber.com/
Stillwater
Stillwater is not having fireworks this year.
Tofte
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Tofte Town Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.visitcookcounty.com/event/tofte-4th-of-july/
Waconia
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lake Waconia
Admission: Free
Link: https://waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-9852
Wahkon
Wahkon is holding fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Walker
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: City Park
Admission: Free
Link: https://waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-9852
Wanamingo
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Near the Cenex gas station at Highway 60 and 57
Admission: Free
White Bear Lake
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Over White Bear Lake
Admission: Free
Link: https://manitoudays.com/
Welch
Date: July 3, 2021
Time: Dusk
Location: Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Admission: Limited Reserved Seating: $39, General Admission: Free
Link: https://www.ticasino.com/live-entertainment/
Woodbury
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: HealthEast Sports Center
Admission: Free
Link: https://www.woodburymn.gov/news_detail_T16_R244.php
