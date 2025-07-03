Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota on July 3, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it will be hotter tomorrow with a bit of a breeze, but fireworks plans are not in jeopardy in the Twin Cities.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.