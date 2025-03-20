Minnesota leaders react to Trump executive order to start dismantling U.S. Department of Education

Minnesota organizations and leaders are expressing concern after President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to begin dismantling the Department of Education.

In response to reports the president would sign the executive order, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota tweeted at Mr. Trump, saying, "You can't shut down the Department of Education — and you know it."

"I will fight your illegal behavior until the cows come home, and I'm pretty sure the hundreds of thousands of people who've contacted my office since you started this nonsense are on the same page," Smith continued.

The group Minneapolis Families for Public Schools said eliminating the department would have "disastrous and lasting effects on students, families, and educators throughout the country."

"Our elected leaders must come together in opposition to President Trump's dangerous, anti-democratic agenda that aims to destroy our civic institutions and deny children their right to a free, quality education and safe and welcoming schools where each child's identity is acknowledged and celebrated," they said n a statement.

President Trump signs an executive order to reduce the size and scope of the Education Department alongside school children signing their own versions, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher, visited an elementary school in Fridley to outline the impact plans to dismantle the Education Department would have on students and families.

According to Walz, Minnesota relies on federal funds to provide resources for students with disabilities, early learning programs, broadband access, transportation, career and technical education as well as teacher training.

"Yes, you spend money here [Department of Education], because this is our future," Walz said during the March 12 press conference.

In the two months since Mr. Trump took office, the Education Department's staff has already been slashed in half.

A White House official told CBS News on Wednesday that the order will not affect the following services: student loans, Pell grants, Title I, which provides financial assistance to school districts for children from low-income families, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Eventually, those services will be transferred to other departments.

"We're going to eliminate it, and everybody knows it's right," Mr. Trump said of the department at the White House Thursday. "We're not doing well with the world of education in this country, and we haven't for a long time."

Despite the president's rhetoric, fully eliminating the Department of Education would require an act of Congress. To advance most legislation in the Senate requires 60 votes, meaning seven Democrats would need to vote for it along with all Republicans.

Last week, two dozen Democratic attorneys general, including Minnesota's' Keith Ellison, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to halt its efforts to slash the Education Department's workforce, calling it unconstitutional.

The department's total budget last fiscal year was about $228 billion. When distributed, federal dollars make up about 8% of a K-12 school's budget, with the rest coming from state and local taxes.

