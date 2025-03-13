Democratic-led states sue Trump administration over dismantling of Education Department

Nearly two dozen Democratic attorneys general sued the Trump administration Thursday, seeking to halt an effort to lay off half of the Department of Education's workforce.

The suit comes two days after the federal agency fired more than 1,300 employees, focusing on those who track education quality and student achievement, as well as those who administer grants.

The lawsuit, in Massachusetts federal court, claims the layoffs are unconstitutional and asks the court to halt the Trump administration's effort to dismantle the department. President Trump has said he intends for Education Secretary Linda McMahon — a former wrestling executive who served as Small Business Administrator during his first term — to be the last person to hold that job before shuttering the 45-year-old agency, which would require an act of Congress.

"This administration may claim to be stopping waste and fraud, but it is clear that their only mission is to take away the necessary services, resources, and funding that students and their families need," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in announcing the suit, which names Mr. Trump, McMahon and the Education Department as defendants.

James said the layoffs will harm in particular students from low-income families or who have disabilities.

"This outrageous effort to leave students behind and deprive them of a quality education is reckless and illegal," James said.

New York is joined in the suit by Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

Democratic attorneys general have filed lawsuits frequently in the earliest weeks of the new Trump administration, challenging a flurry of executive orders and shifts in federal policy.

Several of the states have already challenged other changes in education policy, including a March 6 suit, also filed in Massachusetts, seeking to stop a cutback in grant programing for teachers.

That suit is pending.