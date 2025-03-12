Walz outlines impacts of Trump's plans to dismantle U.S. Department of Education

Gov. Tim Walz visited an elementary school in Fridley, Minnesota on Wednesday to outline the impact to students and families of President Trump's plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

On Tuesday, the Education Department announced it is cutting its workforce by nearly 50%. The department has numerous responsibilities, including enforcing non-discrimination policies in schools, distributing federal financial aid for education and collecting and disseminating data and research related to schools.

The department's funds account for less than 10% of the nation's public school funding, which is primarily driven by state and local taxes. According to Walz, Minnesota relies on the federal funds to provide resources for students with disabilities, early learning programs, broadband access, transportation, career and technical education as well as teacher training.

"If you just saw in a classroom surrounded by second graders, eager to learn, surrounded by professionals who have dedicated their life and their education to being there for our children and also understanding the science of learning as to have the background necessary to deliver in a way that gets to all students," said Walz during a press conference on Wednesday."

Trump is expected to issue an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to start the process of dissolving the Education Department, sources told CBS News last week, though the timing of the move is unclear.

"Our core mission, as we talk about in schools, is to make sure that every child gets the opportunity to learn. It's in our constitution in Minnesota," said Walz. "It actually goes back to the founding of this country, one of the great achievements we've had is public schools and the ability to recognize that not one size fits all for students."

Getting rid of the department, which Trump promised to do on the campaign trail, would require congressional approval. While Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers, the move would require 60 votes in the Senate — where it is unlikely enough Democrats would join the GOP.

"Yes, you spend money here [Department of Education], because this is our future," said Walz.