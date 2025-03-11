Education Department announces it's cutting nearly 50% of workforce

Why Trump wants to eliminate the Education Department

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it is cutting its workforce by nearly 50% as the Trump administration proceeds with its plans to dismantle the agency.

"Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. "I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department. This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system."

The department said affected staff would be placed on leave starting Friday, March 21, and will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, in addition to severance and retirement benefits.

According to the Education Department, the agency's workforce is being slashed from 4,133 workers to about 2,183. The reductions include 259 employees who accepted the Trump administration's deferred resignation agreement.

The announcement comes hours after department staff were told all department offices in Washington, D.C., and all regional offices would be closed Wednesday "for security reasons."

The Education Department has numerous responsibilities, including enforcing non-discrimination policies in schools. It is also tasked with distributing federal financial aid for education and collecting and disseminating data and research related to schools.

The department's funds account for less than 10% of the nation's public school funding, which is primarily driven by state and local taxes.

It also supports federal college loan programs and Pell Grants, as well as vocational training.

In Tuesday's workforce reduction announcement, the department said it "will continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency's purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking."

Republicans have sought to dismantle the Education Department for decades, and President Trump is expected to issue an executive order directing McMahon to begin dissolving the department. The timing of the move, however, remains unclear. Mr. Trump has said that he wants to "bring the schools back to the states."

Shortly after being confirmed as education secretary, McMahon issued a memo with the subject line "Our Department's Final Mission."

"This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students. I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete; we will be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future," the memo read.

Completely getting rid of the Department of Education, however, requires congressional approval. While Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers, the move would require 60 votes in the Senate — where it is unlikely enough Democrats would join the GOP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

