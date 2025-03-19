Trump to sign order to begin dismantling Education Department on Thursday

Washington — President Trump will sign an executive order to begin dismantling the Department of Education on Thursday, according to the White House.

The signing has been in the works for weeks and will be marked by an event at the White House in which several Republican governors, including Mr. Trump's former rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are expected to attend.

"President Trump's executive order to expand educational opportunities will empower parents, states, and communities to take control and improve outcomes for all students," White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement Wednesday.

But completely eliminating the department would require congressional approval, which isn't certain.

Dismantling the Department of Education has long been a goal for Republicans, dating back to the Reagan administration. Hours after Education Secretary Linda McMahon was confirmed by the Senate, she issued a memo with the subject line "Our Department's Final Mission." The memo said "this is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students. I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete; we will be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future."

A senior administration official said student loans, Title I, which provides financial assistance to school districts for children from low-income families, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act will not be changed by the executive order. It's unclear, however, which federal entity would be responsible for them if the Education Department is dissolved.

Mr. Trump has previously said student loans could be "brought into either Treasury or Small Business Administration or Commerce."