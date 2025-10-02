Lydia Kaiser, Annunciation shooting survivor, returns to school after multiple surgeries

There are more signs of hope following the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in southwest Minneapolis.

Annunciation Catholic School student Lydia Kaiser, 12, has returned to class for the first time since the Aug. 27 shooting, according to a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $400,000 for her family.

A shooter fired more than 100 rounds through the church's stained glass windows during a Mass marking the start of the school year. Two students were killed — 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel — and 18 other students, including Lydia Kaiser, were injured. Three parishioners in their 80s were also hurt.

Lydia Kaiser was shot in the head while protecting a friend. She underwent multiple surgeries to remove bullet fragments from her brain.

"Lydia's first few days back at school have been filled up with love and lifting," wrote Jesse Wolf, organizer of the GoFundMe page. "She was so happy to be with her friends and teachers and get back to learning and healing in community."

Wolf said Lydia Kaiser is taking a break from playing basketball and volleyball, but is "feeling stronger every day" and will be "cheering on her teammates."

"The darkest nights produce the brightest stars. Go shine bright Lydia!" Wolf said.

Lydia Kaiser's parents, Leah and Harry Kaiser, were among the Annunciation community members who met with Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance during their visit to Minnesota less than a week after the attack. The Kaisers later revealed the prepared statements they read to the Vances.

"Vice President Vance, you have enormous authority, please use this moment to move your feet and transcend our political divides to promote peace, and unity and hope," said Leah Kaiser, echoing an African proverb used by Annunciation's principal in the shooting's aftermath. "This is what the people of the United States will hold you accountable to. This Annunciation community is a force of good in the world and we invite you to be the same."

Harry Kaiser, who is also the school's gym teacher, further implored the White House to address gun violence.

"If one thing changes for the better, perhaps Fletcher's and Harper's deaths and all the injuries and destruction might bring about even more unity, love and light than I have already seen this past week," said Harry Kaiser. "One law, one executive order, one policy. You can call it the 'Annunciation Bill.' Then I'll be able to look Lydia and Sophia and all my students in the eye and say I tried."

Other parents of survivors have called for stronger gun control legislation, and Gov. Tim Walz has also proposed a gun-focused special session, which could convene as early as next week.

Another 12-year-old survivor, Sophia Forchas, is also recovering from being shot in the head. Late last month, she moved to an inpatient rehabilitation program after being hospitalized for weeks in critical condition.

"We're thrilled to share that Sophia continues to make steady progress, showing promising signs of neurological recovery," her family said in a statement. "Though she still has a long journey ahead, filled with extensive therapy, her resilience continues to inspire hope at every step."

