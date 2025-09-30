Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proposes start date for special session on guns

What a gun violence-focused special session could mean for Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday released a proposal indicating that a special session focused on gun laws could take place as early as next week.

The proposal says Walz will call a special session to convene on Monday and will focus on "specific action on guns."

Among the policies Walz wants addressed during the special session is an assault weapons and high-capacity magazines ban and a binary trigger ban. The proposal also wants legislators to look at eliminating the "ghost gun loophole", expanding school safety and mental health treatment funding, and more.

Walz's proposal says the special session must conclude on Oct. 12.

Signatures absent from the proposal were those of Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

Johnson says a meeting with Walz and other legislative leaders ended on Tuesday after approximately 10 minutes when Democrats "indicated they would no longer work with Republicans" to agree on a special session.

House Republicans say on Monday they sent Walz and legislative leaders proposed parameters for a special session, but claim the governor rejected it.

"Evidently, the DFL idea of a fair offer is for Republicans to commit to supporting a final product that Democrats haven't even decided on yet," Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, said.

A spokesperson for Senate Republicans says they did not make an offer because they "remain committed to solving this through the full legislative process, not backroom deals."

Walz claims the proposal "meets the expectations that Minnesotans have for their elected leaders."

"We have made a good-faith offer to the Republicans that includes their policy priorities in an attempt to reach a bipartisan agreement, but the question remains: will they join us in this effort?" Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.

GOP lawmakers released their list of proposals for the special session earlier this month, which includes more funding for mental health support and grants for school security, among other measures. They have not pitched any gun-related bills and none have indicated that they would join Democrats to support them.

Walz has acknowledged that the split Legislature could make passing gun laws difficult. Though Minnesota passed enhanced background checks and red flag laws in 2023, more recent efforts have failed in the divided Legislature.

The governor announced he would call a special session after a shooter fired through the windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a school Mass, killing two children and injuring 21 other people — most of them also kids — on Aug. 27.

Only the governor can call a special session, but they typically work with legislative leaders to set parameters on what it will look like before it happens.

The 2026 regular legislative session will begin in mid-February.

The video above originally aired on Sept. 14, 2025.

