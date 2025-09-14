Celebration held for Annunciation shooting victim Harper Moyski ahead of school's reopening

Hundreds gathered at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis on Sunday to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Harper Moyski, one of the two young students fatally shot late last month in the mass shooting late last month at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

Harper Moyski and another student at Annunciation Catholic School, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, were killed and 21 others were injured in the Aug. 27 shooting.

Her parents, Mike Moyski and Jackie Flavin, opened up about the difficulty of this loss, which no parents should ever have to endure.

"These last few weeks have felt like being dropped at the bottom of the ocean, where it is pitch dark, and the pressure is crushing and no human is really meant to survive it," Flavin said.

Flavin said they're navigating the darkness by remembering three lessons Harper taught them.

Lesson one: Be your own kind of light.

"Harper was an original person through and through," Flavin said. "Confident, kind and completely her own kind of light, and she really taught us to show up exactly as you are."

Lesson two: Let your light be big.

"Harper didn't do anything halfway. She was extra in the very best way," Flavin said. "She just packed so much joy and imagination into her short 10 years, and thank God. Thank God she made it all count."

Lesson three: Light grows when we share it.

"She taught us something profound, that light doesn't always mean being strong on your own," Flavin said. "Sometimes it really means being soft enough to let love in."

They asked attendees to put lesson three into immediate practice, encouraging people to introduce themselves to three strangers, give them a hug and share their light.

"You've lifted us up during the hardest days of our livesm and we are so grateful," said Mike Moyski.

"There's just so much love and support lighting our path that we haven't felt lost," Flavin said. "Shattered and heartbroken, but not lost."

After the program, people lingered by the bandshell and enjoyed free food trucks and chalk drawing — two things Harper Moyski loved.

Students set to return to Annunciation Catholic School

Also on Sunday, Annunciation Catholic School leaders announced students will be returning to school this week with a modified schedule. Tuesday will be the first day back since the tragedy.

"As we continue to lift up Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, and to pray for Sophia Forchas and all our injured community members in their recovery, we recognize the natural interest in the timetable for the reopening of our school," school leaders wrote. "We recognize that, while we walk our path together, some members of our community walk at different paces and with different steps."

Officials said school activities this week will be "centered on support, connection, and play." There will also be a "visible security presence" on campus this week, and support staff on hand to help students and staff members.

Gov. Tim Walz also released a statement on Sunday about the progress being made by victim Sophia Forchas, who is making a slow, but steady recovery.

Doctors upgraded her condition from critical to serious in the past week, and confirmed on Sunday that she is still in serious condition.

Walz said in part in his statement that he and first lady Gwen Walz are grateful to hear about the progress in her recovery, and to "keep her and her family in your thoughts as she continues to heal."