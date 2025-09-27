Annunciation community marks 1-month since mass shooting

One month later, a memorial is held at Annunciation for the victims of the shooting

In the Saturday morning sun, students, families and parishioners gathered beside the sanctuary at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

The stained glass windows are now repaired. A handwritten note on the door reads, 'a future filled with hope' and 'Jeremiah 29:11'.

"We're here to stand, to sing, to live, to nonviolently fight for Harper and Fletcher and all of us impacted on that day," said Matt DeBoer, the principal of Annunciation Catholic School.

One month has passed since a gunman fired through the windows of that church, taking the lives of two children, 8-year-old Harper Moyski and 10-year-old Fletcher Merkel. A total of 21 others were hurt, including 18 students between the ages of 6 and 15. Three adults in their 80s were also injured.

School leaders say as of this week, all students have been released from the hospital.

"Our community is a community of love, connection and care," said Deana Clapp, a dean of the school. "We have the courage to reclaim this sidewalk, our wiffle ball field and more. Eventually, we will reclaim our church."

Joan McCoy, a parishioner of Annunciation for over two decades, says she was inside the church during the attack on Aug. 27th. While acknowledging the fear and tragedy, she finds strength in community.

"We were strong to begin with, but I think it's making us even stronger now," McCoy said on Saturday. "You just see the unification of everybody, the families that are coming together. I am just so touched by just the generosity of everybody."

McCoy says the Annunciation community is one marked by love.

"Hopefully, we can be a light to everybody else that this is how you deal with tragedy, you pull together," she said.

Catholics from across the Twin Cities joined Annunciation through prayer at a Saturday morning mass, gathering inside the Cathedral of St Paul.

As this community carries on, each at their own pace, DeBoer continues to encourage change in the wake of tragedy.

"There's a lot of ways we can move our feet, and it's through building meaningful and loving relationships that we can create the world that Harper and Fletcher believed in," DeBoer said.

The principal recognizes that people will feel led to 'move their feet' or act in differing and unique ways.

"We need political changes, and there are many people here that are going to work at that, but we also need cultural change," he said.

Annunciation students went back to school for the first time on September 16th, on a modified schedule. School leaders say students and staff will return full-time next week.

Some Annunciation families call for change

Some Annunciation families have spoken out about political change and gun control in the weeks following the tragedy at Annunciation.

On Saturday, gun safety advocates gathered at the Capitol for a rally called "Don't Look Away". Several groups were demanding a special session to ban assault weapons.

Within the past week, three mothers of kids who attend Annunciation Catholic School attended a town hall in Plymouth, Minnesota, that focused on gun violence prevention. Earlier this month, parents of students who survived the attack testified in front of state lawmakers, asking them to take action on gun control measures. Gov. Tim Walz and other leaders of the lawmaking bodies are still working on terms for a special session.