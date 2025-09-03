Vice President, Second Lady pay tribute; meet with families of Annunciation shooting

A few parents of Annunciation victims had the chance to speak with Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance during their visit to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

An emotional moment of explanation and a call to action after Lydia Kaiser's parents met with Vice President Vance.

Statement's from Lydia Kaiser's parents, Leah and Harry Kaiser

Leah Kaiser's letter:

Hello. My name is Leah Kaiser. I am Lydia Kaiser's mother.

I have given a lot of thought about speaking publicly and have decided I have something to say.

First, I want to say to Jackie, Mike, Jesse and Molly—my heart hurts for you and for your pain of losing your beautiful children, Harper and Fletcher. Harry and I and so many others are with you in your grief.

I want to thank Father Zehren, Principal DeBoer, and the teachers- for protecting our little ones. And the amazing first responders and hospital staff for bringing us to safety and treating our injuries.

All of us—moms, teachers, you reporters and vice presidents- we all have an obligation to use this moment, as Principal DeBoer said when he quoted an African proverb—"when you pray, move your feet".

Vice President Vance—you have enormous authority, please use this moment to move your feet and transcend our political divides to promote peace, and unity and hope. This is what the people of the United states will hold you accountable to. This Annunciation Community is a force of good in the world and we invite you to be the same.

On the sidewalk in front of the boarded up windows of the church, someone wrote the prayer of St. Francis—which says:

Make me an instrument of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let me bring love

Where there is injury, pardon

Where there is despair, hope

Where there is darkness, light

And where there is sadness, only Joy.

That's it. That's all I wanted to say.

Harry Kaiser's letter:

Mr. Vice President,

Thank you for coming to see Lydia. I couldn't pass up the opportunity for my kids to meet a vice president. And for the sake of Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel and Lydia and Sophia and all my students I couldn't pass up the opportunity of having your ear for a moment. We disagree about so many things. We both know both sides, and all the talking points we fall back on.

But on just this one issue of gun violence will you please promise me as a father and a Catholic that you will earnestly support the study of what is wrong with our culture that we are the country that has the worst mass shooter problem? We were at Mass, singing about being called to act with justice, love, service and humility. Will you please promise to pursue, despite powerful lobbies, some common sense bipartisan legislation as a starting point, so we can come out of our corners and find the values that we share so that this time some progress is made? Thoughts and prayers haven't been enough; many policies have been dismissed without even being studied or tried. It's so complicated. I don't claim to have the answers but we have to commit to looking. Then we can feel good about defending life. If one thing changes for the better, perhaps Fletcher's and Harper's deaths and all the injuries and destruction might bring about even more unity, love, and light than I have already seen this past week. One law, one executive order, one policy. You can call it the Annunciation Bill. Then I'll be able to look Lydia and Sophia and all my students in the eye and say I tried.

Sincerely,

Harry Kaiser

A GoFundMe account says Lydia was hurt while protecting a younger student and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Lydia's father shares a deep connection with the school, he's Annunciation's gym teacher.

Vice President Vance recognizes the calls for change

"There's a strong desire from across the political spectrum to do something so these shootings are less common," the Vice President told reporters.

Before meeting with the Kaiser family, the Vice President and Second Lady, who are both catholic, laid flowers at the Annunciation Church memorial. Officials say the couple also visited its sanctuary where the shooting occurred and were met with protesters nearby. The visit continued with a private meeting with the parents of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, who died in the attack.

"These parents opened up their lives, opened up their hearts. They told me about their kids. They told me about their families, they told me about the community supporting them," said Vance.

As a father to three, he explained how he'll honor the families.

"By being a better dad.. and hugging my kids tight tonight and making sure they know their dad loves them. Because there are two families that aren't going to get that opportunity ever again," Vance added.

