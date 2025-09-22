Annunciation shooting victim Sophia Forchas set to move to inpatient rehab amid "miraculous" healing progress

A 12-year-old girl who has been in the hospital for weeks after she was shot during the attack at Annunciation Catholic Church is making progress and preparing to move to an inpatient rehabilitation program later this week, her family said on Monday.

Sophia Forchas was shot in the left temple lobe during the attack that killed two children and injured 21. Her surgeon originally told reporters he initially considered any hope for her recovery "a miracle."

Forchas spent over two weeks in critical condition before she was elevated to "serious" condition on Sept. 11. She was the last remaining victim in critical condition.

"We're thrilled to share that Sophia continues to make steady progress, showing promising signs of neurological recovery," her family said in a statement Monday. "Though she still has a long journey ahead, filled with extensive therapy, her resilience continues to inspire hope at every step."

Sophia Forchas Michelle Erickson and Thomas Forchas

"On behalf of our entire family, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone near and far, for the continued prayers, the outpouring of love, and the tremendous support for our precious Sophia," her family said.

Students at Annunciation Catholic School returned to the classroom last week. Before school opened, the community gathered to celebrate the lives of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, who were killed in the attack.

In the weeks since the shooting, parents of victims have called for stronger gun control legislation and Gov. Tim Walz said he would call a special session on guns, though a date has yet to be set.

Note: The video above first aired on Sept. 11, 2025.

