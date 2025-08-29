Here's what we know about the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting victims

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday killed two young children and injured 15 other kids and three adults.

It happened during a Mass packed with young students during school hours. Police said the shooter fired a rifle from the outside of the church through the windows toward children and worshippers.

As of Friday afternoon, seven people injured are still being treated at the hospital. Hennepin Healthcare officials said one child they're treating is in critical condition, one adult is in serious condition and four children are in satisfactory condition. Children's Minnesota is still treating one child, although details about their condition are unknown.

Here's what else we know about the victims so far.

Fletcher Merkel, 8

Fletcher Merkel Merkel Family

Fletcher Merkel, 8, was one of the children killed in the shooting, according to his father.

The Merkel family said Fletcher Merkel loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking and playing sports.

"Moving forward, we ask not for your sympathy, but your empathy as our family and the Annunciation community grieve and try to make sense of such a senseless act of violence," the family said in a statement. "Please remember Fletcher for the person he was and not the act that ended his life. Give your kids an extra hug and kiss today. We love you. Fletcher, you'll always be with us."

The family plans to start a scholarship in Fletcher Merkel's name at a later time.

Harper Moyski, 10

Harper Moyski Moyski family

The family of 10-year-old Harper Moyski said she was the other child killed in Wednesday's mass shooting.

Her parents, Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin, said in a joint statement that they and Harper Moyski's sister are "grieving an unimaginable loss."

"Harper's light will always shine through us, and we hope her memory inspires others to work toward a safer, more compassionate world," the statement said.

Harper Moyski's family added that they hope her memory "fuels action," and is urging leaders and communities to take steps to address gun violence and mental health.

Sophia Forchas, 12

Sophia Forchas Michelle Erickson and Thomas Forchas

Twelve-year-old Sophia Forchas is in critical condition after she was shot on Wednesday morning, according to a confirmed online fundraiser organized by her family.

Forchas was in her first week as a seventh-grade student at Annunciation when the attack happened.

Her mother is a pediatric critical care nurse and was helping with the incident at Hennepin Healthcare before knowing it was her children's school that was attacked, according to the fundraiser. Forchas' younger brother was present during the attack but was not injured.

As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser for her has raised over $561,000.

Endre Gunter, Jr., 13

Endre Gunter, Jr. GoFundMe

Endre Gunter Jr., 13, was shot twice, according to a confirmed online fundraiser organized by Natalie Davis, his aunt.

Gunter's family said on Friday that he is doing OK and "getting better physically" following surgery, though he's worried about his classmates.

Gunter was said to look at the surgeon and request that they pray with him.

Victor, age not disclosed

Victor GoFundMe

Victor and his sister were injured in Wednesday's incident, according to a confirmed online fundraiser organized by Victor's uncle, Mike Kelly.

"Victor is one of the brave victims who survived the tragedy that unfolded. His selfless acts help to save many, but he and his sister were injured in the process," the fundraiser said.

He was hospitalized but has since been released and is recovering with his family.

Portions of this fundraiser will be sent to a nonprofit working to support those injured, according to a written update on Friday.

WCCO is working to identify the 12 other children and three adults who were injured. Officials said all three adults are in their 80s.

